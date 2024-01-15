en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Makar Sankranti: Over 12 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Makar Sankranti: Over 12 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam

On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, over 12 lakh devotees converged at the Sangam in Prayagraj, India, for the ritualistic holy dip. This sacred site, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, also marked the commencement of the Magh Mela—a religious fair that spans one-and-a-half months. Comprehensive preparations were made by the state to facilitate the celebrations, as highlighted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Unwavering Devotion at Dawn

As the sun rose, approximately 12.50 lakh individuals had already bathed in the Ganga river, according to Magh Mela officer Dayanand Prasad. Apart from Prayagraj, devotees also congregated in significant numbers at Haridwar and Gangasagar. The transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which Makar Sankranti signifies, was marked with ardent fervor across these holy sites.

Preparations and Precautions

The local administration had enacted extensive measures to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims. Provisions included the deployment of two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, the construction of eight ghats and six pontoon bridges, and the installation of 18,000 street-lights in the fair area. Additionally, makeshift medical facilities, police stations, police outposts, and fire stations were set up to cater to the mammoth gathering.

Reaffirming Faith and Tradition

In the early morning, at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the festivities by offering ‘khichdi’, a traditional dish, to Mahayogi Gorakhnath. He assured that the state government had taken adequate steps to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees across Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister stressed the significance of Makar Sankranti and the act of taking a dip in rivers and ponds as a means of upholding and reinforcing faith in India’s age-old traditions.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Government Directs Delhi Airport to Expedite Fourth Runway Operationalisation
Amid escalating air travel demands, the government has issued a directive to expedite the operationalisation of the fourth runway at Delhi Airport. This move, aimed at enhancing the airport’s capacity to handle air traffic, signifies the increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. The imminent operationalisation of the new runway is anticipated to reduce air traffic congestion,
Government Directs Delhi Airport to Expedite Fourth Runway Operationalisation
Ayodhya Braces for Train Disruptions and Air Traffic Influx ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony
2 mins ago
Ayodhya Braces for Train Disruptions and Air Traffic Influx ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony
Indian Politician Claims Dream of Deity, Links it to Election Success
2 mins ago
Indian Politician Claims Dream of Deity, Links it to Election Success
Davos 2024: Kedaara Capital's Manish Kejriwal Highlights India's Investment Appeal
1 min ago
Davos 2024: Kedaara Capital's Manish Kejriwal Highlights India's Investment Appeal
AI and Big Data: The Catalysts Transforming the Travel Industry
1 min ago
AI and Big Data: The Catalysts Transforming the Travel Industry
AAP Embraces Hindu Traditions with Weekly Religious Recitations in Delhi
1 min ago
AAP Embraces Hindu Traditions with Weekly Religious Recitations in Delhi
Latest Headlines
World News
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
6 seconds
Sir Keir Starmer's Vision: A Calm and Collected Future for UK's Labour Party
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
13 seconds
From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw's Aggressive Political Journey
Suva Multi-Purpose Sports Arena Renovation: A Symbol of China-Fiji Relations
13 seconds
Suva Multi-Purpose Sports Arena Renovation: A Symbol of China-Fiji Relations
Mercedes Gears Up for Comeback with New W15 Formula 1 Car
17 seconds
Mercedes Gears Up for Comeback with New W15 Formula 1 Car
Sagiv Jehezkel: A Football Tribute Sparks International Controversy
17 seconds
Sagiv Jehezkel: A Football Tribute Sparks International Controversy
Biden's Campaign Reports Record Q4 Fundraising: A Game-Changer for the Election Race?
18 seconds
Biden's Campaign Reports Record Q4 Fundraising: A Game-Changer for the Election Race?
UK Defence Secretary Expresses Optimism Despite Unfavourable Poll Predictions
19 seconds
UK Defence Secretary Expresses Optimism Despite Unfavourable Poll Predictions
Poland's President and Government Clash Over National Prosecutor's Dismissal
27 seconds
Poland's President and Government Clash Over National Prosecutor's Dismissal
Schools Advance to Semi-finals in Unspecified Competition
32 seconds
Schools Advance to Semi-finals in Unspecified Competition
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
24 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app