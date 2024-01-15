Makar Sankranti: Over 12 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam

On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, over 12 lakh devotees converged at the Sangam in Prayagraj, India, for the ritualistic holy dip. This sacred site, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, also marked the commencement of the Magh Mela—a religious fair that spans one-and-a-half months. Comprehensive preparations were made by the state to facilitate the celebrations, as highlighted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Unwavering Devotion at Dawn

As the sun rose, approximately 12.50 lakh individuals had already bathed in the Ganga river, according to Magh Mela officer Dayanand Prasad. Apart from Prayagraj, devotees also congregated in significant numbers at Haridwar and Gangasagar. The transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which Makar Sankranti signifies, was marked with ardent fervor across these holy sites.

Preparations and Precautions

The local administration had enacted extensive measures to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims. Provisions included the deployment of two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, the construction of eight ghats and six pontoon bridges, and the installation of 18,000 street-lights in the fair area. Additionally, makeshift medical facilities, police stations, police outposts, and fire stations were set up to cater to the mammoth gathering.

Reaffirming Faith and Tradition

In the early morning, at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the festivities by offering ‘khichdi’, a traditional dish, to Mahayogi Gorakhnath. He assured that the state government had taken adequate steps to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees across Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister stressed the significance of Makar Sankranti and the act of taking a dip in rivers and ponds as a means of upholding and reinforcing faith in India’s age-old traditions.