Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India

As the sun dips below the horizon, a splash of vibrant colors fills the skies across India. The air is thick with anticipation and the hum of activity, as local markets across the country prepare for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festivities. A significant marker of the changing seasons, Makar Sankranti heralds new beginnings and is widely celebrated with the tradition of kite flying. This year, the kites soaring the skies will bear an added layer of cultural and religious significance.

The Ram Temple Theme Takes Flight

This year, amidst the usual array of colorful kites, one theme stands out – the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. This prominent theme reflects the religious significance of the event and resonates deeply with the festival’s spirit of joy and reverence. These kites, adorned with images of the temple and the name of Lord Ram, are making waves across the marketplaces.

In Indore, a century-old kite shop in Chhavani has crafted special Ram Temple-themed kites from Jaipur. These kites, however, are intended for temple decoration rather than adorning the skies. The shop’s unique collection has caught the eye of many, adding yet another dimension to the festival’s celebrations.

Artistry of Kite Making: More Than Just a Hobby

While the Ram Temple theme is undoubtedly significant, it does not overshadow the other kites that are equally enticing. The kite artisans, especially in Gujarat, are engaged in creating kites of diverse shapes and designs that are bound to captivate children and adults alike.

One such kite maker from Godhra noted the high demand for the Ayodhya-themed kites. He started with 500 large kites and now only has 25 left, an indicator of the theme’s popularity.

Soaring Demand for Festive Merchandise

With the prohibition on the use of Chinese Manjha, a sharp kite string, stores have stocked up on alternatives such as Bareilly Manjha and Cotton Manjha. These strings, coupled with the kites, range in price from Rs 50 to Rs 475 and Rs 40 to Rs 500 respectively, signaling the soaring demand for the festive merchandise.

As the festival approaches, the skies of India will soon be painted with a vivid display of kites. While the Ayodhya Ram Temple theme prominently features this year, the essence of Makar Sankranti remains unchanged – a celebration of new beginnings, unity, and cultural heritage.