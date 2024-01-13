en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India

As the sun dips below the horizon, a splash of vibrant colors fills the skies across India. The air is thick with anticipation and the hum of activity, as local markets across the country prepare for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festivities. A significant marker of the changing seasons, Makar Sankranti heralds new beginnings and is widely celebrated with the tradition of kite flying. This year, the kites soaring the skies will bear an added layer of cultural and religious significance.

The Ram Temple Theme Takes Flight

This year, amidst the usual array of colorful kites, one theme stands out – the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. This prominent theme reflects the religious significance of the event and resonates deeply with the festival’s spirit of joy and reverence. These kites, adorned with images of the temple and the name of Lord Ram, are making waves across the marketplaces.

In Indore, a century-old kite shop in Chhavani has crafted special Ram Temple-themed kites from Jaipur. These kites, however, are intended for temple decoration rather than adorning the skies. The shop’s unique collection has caught the eye of many, adding yet another dimension to the festival’s celebrations.

Artistry of Kite Making: More Than Just a Hobby

While the Ram Temple theme is undoubtedly significant, it does not overshadow the other kites that are equally enticing. The kite artisans, especially in Gujarat, are engaged in creating kites of diverse shapes and designs that are bound to captivate children and adults alike.

One such kite maker from Godhra noted the high demand for the Ayodhya-themed kites. He started with 500 large kites and now only has 25 left, an indicator of the theme’s popularity.

Soaring Demand for Festive Merchandise

With the prohibition on the use of Chinese Manjha, a sharp kite string, stores have stocked up on alternatives such as Bareilly Manjha and Cotton Manjha. These strings, coupled with the kites, range in price from Rs 50 to Rs 475 and Rs 40 to Rs 500 respectively, signaling the soaring demand for the festive merchandise.

As the festival approaches, the skies of India will soon be painted with a vivid display of kites. While the Ayodhya Ram Temple theme prominently features this year, the essence of Makar Sankranti remains unchanged – a celebration of new beginnings, unity, and cultural heritage.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
47 seconds ago
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
Brustro, a prominent player in the realm of art supplies, is poised to make a significant splash at Paperworld 2024 with the unveiling of three groundbreaking products designed to elevate the artistic journey. The event is slated for January 18th to 20th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Revolutionizing Art with Innovative Products Day one
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
Empowering Innovation: Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula's Impact on IIT Madras Startups
2 mins ago
Empowering Innovation: Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula's Impact on IIT Madras Startups
Coastal Odyssey: India's First Sustainable Coastal Border Expedition with Lexus India and the Indian Navy
3 mins ago
Coastal Odyssey: India's First Sustainable Coastal Border Expedition with Lexus India and the Indian Navy
Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers
1 min ago
Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers
Aparna Menon's Dance-Drama 'Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine' to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures
1 min ago
Aparna Menon's Dance-Drama 'Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine' to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures
Brustro Gears Up for a Creative Showcase at Paperworld 2024
2 mins ago
Brustro Gears Up for a Creative Showcase at Paperworld 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
12 seconds
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
2 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
2 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
2 mins
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
2 mins
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
3 mins
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
3 mins
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
4 mins
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
4 mins
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app