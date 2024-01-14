en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Makar Sankranti: India’s Vibrant Harvest Festival

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Makar Sankranti: India’s Vibrant Harvest Festival

On the 14th of January each year, India bursts into a riot of colors and cultural effervescence, marking the arrival of Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival. This festival, deeply rooted in the agrarian ethos of the country, signifies the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit. It hails the end of the winter solstice and the onset of longer days, symbolizing new beginnings and the time to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest.

Regional Celebrations: Unity in Diversity

Makar Sankranti carries unique names and customs across the diverse geographies of India. Known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Lohri in Punjab, each regional celebration encompasses a rich tapestry of rituals, cultural performances, and culinary delights. This diversity in celebrations illuminatively mirrors India’s pluralistic cultural fabric, unified by the common thread of agricultural prosperity.

A Kaleidoscope of Rituals and Festivities

The hallmark of Makar Sankranti is the high-spirited kite flying, coloring the sky in vivid hues, signifying the aspirations soaring high with the benevolent Sun. Homes and streets come alive with the aroma of ’tilgul’ – sweets made of sesame and jaggery, symbolizing sweetness in relationships. The holy dips in rivers are another integral part of the celebration, believed to cleanse one’s sins and bestow spiritual merits. The festival is a time of social gatherings, rekindling bonds, and sharing joy.

Harvest Festival: A Moment of Unity and Joy

Makar Sankranti, at its essence, is a festival that mirrors India’s deep-seated agricultural roots. The celebrations, in their myriad forms, serve as a moment of unity and joy, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds. The vibrant decorations, traditional music and dance, and the spirit of community engagement render Makar Sankranti as one of the most picturesque and eagerly awaited festivals in India. It is a celebration of humanity’s eternal gratitude towards nature’s bounty, a time to pause, reflect, and revel in the abundance that the earth bestows upon us.

0
Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
53 mins ago
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
In a world increasingly marked by ecological crises, deforestation stands out as a pressing concern. Annually, an estimated 18.7 million acres of forests disappear, undermining ecosystems, biodiversity, and climatic stability. The causes of this environmental devastation range from agriculture and logging to infrastructure development and mining, each presenting its unique challenges and implications. Agriculture: The
Unraveling the Global Deforestation Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
2 hours ago
Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
2 hours ago
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
1 hour ago
U.S. Soybeans: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Exploring New Frontiers
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India's Export Ban
1 hour ago
Global Rice Shortage: Unraveling the Impact of India's Export Ban
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
2 hours ago
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
30 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
30 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
30 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
31 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
31 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
31 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
31 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
32 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
32 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app