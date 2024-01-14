en English
Makar Sankranti: Devotees Throng Har Ki Pauri for Holy Dip in Ganga

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Makar Sankranti: Devotees Throng Har Ki Pauri for Holy Dip in Ganga

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar was abuzz with devotees from various parts of the country, all converging to take a holy dip in the sacred River Ganga. Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival celebrated across India, marks a significant celestial event—the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn)—signaling the arrival of spring.

End of Winter Solstice and Spiritual Significance

This festival represents the end of the winter solstice and is also a day of profound spiritual significance in Hindu mythology. The ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga on this day is believed to purify the soul and wash away sins. The event at Har Ki Pauri, a renowned ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar, saw a multitude of pilgrims performing rituals and offering prayers.

Elaborate Arrangements by Local Authorities

The local authorities had made extensive arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims, ensuring safety and cleanliness during the festival. The significance of this ritual bath during Makar Sankranti at Haridwar is deeply embedded in Hindu traditions. It attracts devotees not only from all corners of India but also from around the globe.

A Confluence of Devotion and Celebration

Thousands of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri to celebrate Makar Sankranti by taking a holy dip in the River Ganga. The pilgrimage site resonated with the chants of prayers, as devotees sought blessings on this auspicious day. The air was filled with a sense of devotion and celebration, as the sacred Ganges bore witness to this timeless ritual, reinforcing the deep spiritual connection between humanity and nature.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

