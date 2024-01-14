Makar Sankranti: A Blend of Faith, Festivity, and Community in Ayodhya

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, devotees from various parts of the country descended on Ayodhya in a vibrant display of faith and celebration. Makar Sankranti, a festival signifying the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, or Makara in Sanskrit, is a pan-Indian celebration characterized by distinctive regional rituals and customs.

Ayodhya: A Hub of Faith and Festivity

The holy city of Ayodhya, known for its deep-rooted connection to Hindu mythology, was buzzing with activity on this special day. Despite the biting cold, the devotees’ enthusiasm remained undeterred as they participated in the sacred ritual of taking a dip in the river; a practice believed to cleanse the soul and absolve sins. The festival also saw the city’s skies dotted with kites, as kite flying is a popular activity associated with Makar Sankranti.

Flavours of the Festival: From ‘Til Laddu’ to Community Gatherings

Adding to the festive fervour were the delectable foods and the distribution of sweets like ’til laddu’, a sweet delicacy made from sesame seeds and jaggery. But Makar Sankranti is not just about rituals and sweets. It is also an agricultural festival that marks the onset of spring and harvest time. This agricultural aspect of the festival was mirrored in the spirit of community and togetherness that underpinned the Ayodhya celebrations, reinforcing the festival’s cultural significance in the Hindu calendar.

The Ram Mandir and the Significance of January 22

In a related development, a large congregation of Congress leaders and workers, including top UP Congress leadership, will visit Ayodhya on January 15, ahead of the January 22 unveiling of the new Ram Lalla idol. The unveiling of the idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, is being looked forward to as a landmark event by millions of Hindus. The date, chosen for its astro-numerological significance, is expected to be a momentous day of grounded and practical manifestations, completion, and laying a strong foundation.