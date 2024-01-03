Makar Sankranti 2024: Rituals, Blessings, and Community Bonding

On January 15, 2024, Hindus worldwide will celebrate Makar Sankranti, a significant religious event marking the Sun’s transition into the Capricorn zodiac sign. An age-old festival deeply rooted in Hinduism, Makar Sankranti ushers in a time of blessing and positivity through rituals believed to bear positive outcomes in individuals’ lives.

The Rituals of Makar Sankranti

Rituals play a central role in the Makar Sankranti celebration. One such ritual involves taking a bath in holy rivers then offering water to the Sun god. On this day, devotees also engage in ‘daan’ or charity, distributing items such as black sesame, jaggery, rice, wheat, and warm clothing to those less fortunate. This act of giving is not merely a tradition but a powerful symbol of compassion and empathy, fundamental tenets of the Hindu faith.

The Significance of Surya Puja and Ravi Yoga

According to Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava, a renowned astrologer, performing Surya Puja during Ravi Yoga on this day can lead to considerable benefits. Ravi Yoga, regarded as an auspicious period, is believed to annihilate ‘doshas’ or negative influences. Engaging in Surya Puja during this time is said to mitigate life’s problems, boost health and longevity, foster success in endeavors, and promote professional advancement.

Community and Cultural Practices

Makar Sankranti is not merely a religious festival; it also fosters community bonding. Activities such as kite flying, setting up bonfires, creating rangoli designs, and decorating the Pongal pot are integral to the celebrations. These activities, steeped in cultural significance, aim to strengthen community ties and foster a sense of belonging and unity. The festival is a celebration of life, abundance, and the transition from winter to spring.

The most auspicious time to perform the bathing and donating rituals, known as Snaan Daan Muhurat, is between 07:15 AM and 09:00 AM. However, the favorable period extends from the Brahma Muhurta at 05:27 AM to the end of the day, offering ample opportunities for devotees to participate in these rituals.