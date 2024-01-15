en English
Agriculture

Makar Sankranti 2024: PM Modi Feeds Cows, Celebrates India’s Cultural Diversity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Makar Sankranti 2024: PM Modi Feeds Cows, Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity

On Makar Sankranti 2024, a festival of harvest and culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen engaging in the traditional practice of feeding cows at his residence. This act, a demonstration of respect for the sacred animal in Hindu tradition, resonated with the citizens of India who annually observe these customs, further solidifying Modi’s connection with the country’s rich cultural practices.

Celebration Across the Spectrum

This day, marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, is celebrated in different forms across India. Known as Bihu, Pongal, Bhogi, and Uttarayan in various regions, it symbolizes the end of the winter season and the onset of longer days. Narendra Modi’s participation in the festivities underscores the diverse nature of the country and the unity encompassed in the phrase ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Public Engagement and Symbolism

Images of the Prime Minister feeding cows, petting them, and holding a tuft of grass were not just a reflection of his personal beliefs, but a gesture symbolizing the importance of agriculture in India. His presence at a cultural event organised at Union Minister L Murugan’s residence, where he extended Pongal greetings to all citizens, further affirmed his commitment to the nation’s cultural plurality.

Emphasizing Prosperity and Wellness

Modi’s actions also emphasized the growing awareness of millets and their benefits to farmers. He highlighted that over three crore farmers are directly benefiting from the promotion of millets, thereby underscoring the importance of agriculture to the nation’s prosperity. His mention of the tradition of drawing Kolam outside houses by women from the Tamil community during Pongal celebrations was another nod to the country’s diverse cultural practices. Moreover, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to inaugurate significant infrastructure projects related to ports, shipping, and waterways, indicating his dedication to the country’s development and prosperity.

Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

