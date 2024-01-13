en English
Aviation

Major Restructuring of India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Announced

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Major Restructuring of India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Announced

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled an ambitious restructuring blueprint for the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a move that signifies the government’s commitment to bolstering aviation security and fostering the burgeoning civil aviation sector in India. This strategic initiative seeks to add 400-450 personnel to the BCAS workforce, a significant increment designed to keep pace with the surge in passenger traffic, expanding fleet size, and the burgeoning number of airports spread across the nation.

Groundwork for a Robust Aviation Sector

This announcement, made during a media briefing after assessing the progress of the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, underscores the government’s unwavering prioritization of safety and security in aviation. The Union Civil Aviation Minister emphasized these aspects as a paramount concern for the government, highlighting the intricate relationship between aviation growth and safety measures.

Scaling Up Air Traffic Control

In sync with the sector’s expansion, the capacity of air traffic controllers has soared by 33-45% in the last 15 months, rising from 2,796 to 3,940. This considerable increase signifies the government’s proactive approach towards matching the industry’s growth with adequate safety measures. The recruitment and training process for new air traffic controllers (ATCOs) is nearing completion, with most positions filled and the deployment of the freshly trained ATCOs anticipated by October-November 2023.

Steering Towards a Safer Sky

The restructuring of BCAS and the augmentation in workforce are pivotal steps toward ensuring passenger safety, fortifying security, and enhancing the efficiency of India’s aviation industry to accommodate the escalating travel demands. This move is a testament to the government’s vision of a safer, stronger, and more efficient aviation sector that is prepared to meet the challenges of the future.

Aviation Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

