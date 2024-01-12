en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Major Reshuffle in Delhi Police Leadership: A Move Towards Enhanced Efficiency

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Major Reshuffle in Delhi Police Leadership: A Move Towards Enhanced Efficiency

In a notable administrative maneuver, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena of Delhi has instigated an extensive reorganization within the Delhi Police force. The reshuffle, affecting multiple high-ranking positions, aims to boost the efficiency and efficacy of the police operations in India’s capital city.

A Radical Reshuffle

The overhaul initiated by Saxena is comprehensive, transferring a total of 27 police officers. This move impacts all levels of leadership within the force, right up to the Law & Order zones, now under the purview of new Special Commissioners of Police (Special CPs). The Special CPs are integral to the police force’s functioning, overseeing departments such as Crime, Traffic, Special Cell, and Security.

Key Appointments

Among the significant changes, IPS Deependra Pathak of the 1990 batch has been assigned the role of Special CP Security. Simultaneously, a Special Cell has been established under Special CP Rajendra Pal Upadhyay, indicating a strategic realignment of responsibilities within the force.

Implications of the Reshuffle

This reshuffle has far-reaching implications for the Delhi Police force’s structure and functioning. It extends to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level, signaling a comprehensive restructuring of the force’s leadership. The decision is particularly pertinent given the approaching Republic Day, a time requiring heightened security in the capital.

0
India Law Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
48 seconds ago
Mumbai Police Bust Drug Factory, Arrest Chemical Scientist and Another Suspect
In a significant drug bust, the Mumbai police have arrested two suspects and have seized a substantial amount of drugs from a clandestine factory located in the city’s Lalji Pada slum area. The law enforcement officers confiscated 503 grams of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, which had an estimated street value of
Mumbai Police Bust Drug Factory, Arrest Chemical Scientist and Another Suspect
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline
4 mins ago
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra
4 mins ago
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
2 mins ago
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
Mumbai's Warli Tribe Battles Urbanization: A Fight for Home and Heritage
2 mins ago
Mumbai's Warli Tribe Battles Urbanization: A Fight for Home and Heritage
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
2 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
1 min
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
1 min
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
1 min
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
2 mins
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
2 mins
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
2 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
2 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
3 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
3 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
4 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
11 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app