Major Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Police Force Sees 30 IPS Officers Reassigned

In a significant move, the government of Andhra Pradesh has orchestrated a major reshuffle within its police force, reassigning 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to new roles. The reshuffle, communicated through official orders, will impact several districts and various police departments, marking a significant shift in the law enforcement dynamics of the state.

Notable Transfers

Kumar Vishwajit, who previously held the role of Additional Director General (ADG) of Vigilance-Enforcement, has been appointed as the ADG of Railways. Dr. Kolli Raghurami Reddy, previous Inspector General (IG) in the Intelligence Cell (CI) Department, has been transferred to the post of Vigilance-Enforcement IG. He will also assume the role of Drug Controller Director General (DG).

Other Key Transfers

Atul Singh, formerly the Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), will now serve as the Additional DG of Andhra Pradesh State Police (APSP). CH Srikanth has been reassigned from CID IG to Octopus IG and Road Safety Authority IG. His predecessor, SV Rajasekharababu, the previous Octopus IG, will now serve as the Home Guard IG.

Sarvashrest Tripathi, the former Admin IG, has been transferred to CID IG. Other notable transfers include S Hari Krishna, the former Visakhapatnam Deputy Inspector General (DIG), now serving as IGP (Personnel), KV Mohan Rao moving from DIG to Sports IG, and S Senthil Kumar transitioning from Kurnool Range DIG to Octopus DIG.

Further Reshuffles

Rahuldev Sharma has been reassigned from Commandant to the office of DIG (Training), and Vishal Gunni has transitioned from DCP Law and Order to DIG of the Visakhapatnam range. The orders for these transfers were officially issued on Monday by the state's Chief Secretary, KS Jawahar Reddy.

This major reshuffle, touching various strata of the state's police force, symbolizes a significant shift in the law enforcement landscape of Andhra Pradesh. It remains to be seen how these changes will influence the operations and strategies of the state's law enforcement agencies going forward.