Major Milestone in Ratle Hydro Electric Project: Successful Diversion of Chenab River

In a significant development for India's power sector, the Ratle Hydro Electric Project in Jammu & Kashmir has reached a pivotal point in its construction. The Indian government has successfully diverted the Chenab river water through diversion tunnels at Drabshalla, Kishtwar district. This critical step, accomplished at 11:30 AM on January 27, 2024, is set to expedite the project's progress by enabling the isolation of the dam area, thereby paving the way for excavation and construction operations.

Accelerating Progress through Strategic Diversion

The river diversion is a strategic move designed to minimize delays in the construction schedule, aiding in meeting the planned commissioning date in May 2026. By diverting the Chenab river, the project authorities can isolate the dam area at the river bed, thus allowing for the commencement of pivotal excavation and construction activities.

The Ratle Hydro Electric Project: A Joint Venture

The Ratle Hydro Electric Project, with an installed capacity of 850 MW and located on the Chenab river, is a venture developed by Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL). RHPCL is a joint venture between NHPC Limited and the government of Jammu & Kashmir, holding shares of 51% and 49% respectively.

Project Overview and Local Concerns

The project was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in January 2021, with an estimated cost of Rs 5,281.94 crore. The Ratle project envisions the construction of a 133 m high dam and an underground powerhouse with 4 units of 205 MW each and one with 30 MW. However, there are concerns from the local community about the dumping of debris in the river, which has shallowed it at places and diverted the flow, leading to demands for a high concrete wall for the protection of the nearby town of Thathri.