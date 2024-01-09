Major General Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Major General Vikas Lakhera, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), has recently embarked on a significant visit to the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base at Lungwa in Nagaland’s Mon district. In a comprehensive review of the security conditions along the Indo-Myanmar border, the General had an extensive engagement with the military personnel and local community leaders, emphasizing the force’s ethos and the importance of the community’s role in maintaining peace and stability.

Engagement with the Troops

During his tour, General Lakhera held substantive interactions with the troops stationed at the base. He used this opportunity to motivate the soldiers, urging them to perform their duties with integrity, in line with the strong ethos of the force. In a testament to his leadership, General Lakhera also made a point to inquire about the soldiers’ welfare, ensuring that the men and women serving on the frontier are well cared for.

Visits to Key Border Locations

As part of his comprehensive assessment, Major General Lakhera also visited the Border Pillars Number 154 and 155 on the Patkai Ridgeline, crucial landmarks along the Indo-Myanmar border. These visits underscored the General’s commitment to understanding the ground realities and challenges at the frontier.

Community Engagement and Security Meetings

Major General Lakhera’s visit extended beyond military engagement. He also met with the village council members and the chief Angh of Lungwa village. During these meetings, he discussed the security situation in the region and the crucial role community leaders can play in fostering peace and stability. In a similar vein, the Assam Rifles organized a security meeting and awareness session with village leaders in Changlangshu, Mon district, where the leaders pledged their cooperation with the Assam Rifles for border security.

In a separate, yet equally important event, students from the remote Noklak district on a National Integration Tour visited the Kohima War Cemetery and the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Performing Arts (RCEMPA) in Jotsoma village. This visit provided the students with educational experiences in music, arts, history, and insights into the importance of peace and understanding the consequences of conflict.