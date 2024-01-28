Major Breakthrough: 19 Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking Network in Delhi

In a significant stride against human trafficking, a group of 19 girls, including 14 minors, hailing from the Borio block of Sahebganj district in Jharkhand were rescued from various locations in Delhi. The girls, aged between 12 and 18 years, were discovered following the arrest of two traffickers from Sahebganj, who were caught mere days before the rescue operation ensued. The arrest led to the revelation of documents that proved instrumental in identifying and locating the girls in Delhi.

Unveiling the Trafficking Operation

The leading figure in this rescue operation was the Nodal officer of the Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre in New Delhi, Nachiketa. Acting upon a tip-off received on January 23, he initiated a comprehensive investigation into the alleged human trafficking situation. This resulted in the apprehension of two traffickers in Sahebganj, which subsequently paved the way for the girls' rescue.

The Aftercare and Rehabilitation Process

Following their rescue, the girls are set to undergo a meticulous and sensitive process of counseling and rehabilitation. This process will be supervised by the District Social Welfare Officer of Sahebganj, ensuring that the girls receive the necessary care and support as they embark on their journey towards recovery. As part of this, home verification will be conducted through the District Child Protection Officer of their respective districts. This is a crucial step in certifying proper care, support, and a safe environment for these girls as they rebuild their lives after the traumatic ordeal.

Collaborative Efforts Against Human Trafficking

The operation exhibits the collaborative work of the Women and Child Development Department, Sahibganj Police, and local NGOs in New Delhi. Their joint efforts have not only led to the arrest of human traffickers but have also facilitated the rescue of these girls, preventing further exploitation. This operation serves as a stark reminder of the continuous battle against human trafficking, a grave issue that lurks in the shadows of our society.