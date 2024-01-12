en English
Maison Sia’s Vratika Gupta Shatters Real Estate Records with Rs 116.42 Crore Mumbai Apartment Purchase

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Maison Sia's Vratika Gupta Shatters Real Estate Records with Rs 116.42 Crore Mumbai Apartment Purchase

Vratika Gupta, the founder and CEO of luxury home decor brand Maison Sia, has etched her name in the annals of property transactions this year. She has acquired an opulent apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area for a jaw-dropping sum of over Rs 116.42 crore, shattering records for the most expensive single residential transaction in 2024 so far. The transaction also ranks among the costliest real estate deals per square foot in India’s history.

Details of the Luxury Purchase

This high-end residence is perched on the 49th floor of the prestigious Three Sixty West residential tower. The luxurious apartment spans a carpet area of 12,138 square feet, costing approximately Rs 1 lakh per square foot. The purchase is inclusive of eight exclusive car parking slots, adding to the allure of this mammoth deal.

Who is Vratika Gupta?

Known for her entrepreneurial zeal and exquisite taste, Vratika Gupta has made her mark in the realms of fashion design and home decor. Prior to establishing Maison Sia, she was a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur. Maison Sia, her current venture, offers a premium range of home decor collections and artifacts from various corners of the globe. Additionally, Gupta is recognized for being one of the first female owners of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV.

Registration and Stamp Duty

In accordance with the Maharashtra state policy, female homebuyers are entitled to a 1% stamp duty discount. Gupta capitalized on this provision, shelling out over Rs 5.82 lakh for the registration of her new acquisition. The selling parties were Skylark Buildcon and Moon Rays Realty, both part of the Oasis Realty joint venture with Oberoi Realty.

The Rising Demand for Luxury Properties

This record-breaking transaction underscores the burgeoning demand for luxury residential properties in India’s top eight cities. Mumbai, in particular, has witnessed a significant uptick in activity in the luxury segment, contributing heavily to the highest annual performance in property registrations and stamp duty revenue collections.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

