Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and India-Japan Fund Collaborate for Low Carbon Emission Mobility

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and the India-Japan Fund (IJF), managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF), have inked a binding agreement, marking IJF's first investment since its establishment in August 2023. The agreement involves an investment of INR 400 Crore in Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of M&M. This substantial investment translates to an ownership stake in MLMML ranging from 6.06% to 8.25%, based on a generous valuation of up to INR 6600 Crore.

Unveiling the MLMML and its Ambitions

MLMML is the umbrella for M&M's last-mile mobility business, housing three-wheeler brands like Alfa, Treo, Zor and the four-wheeler SCV Jeeto. The company, which embarked on its commercial operations in September 2023, represents Mahindra’s commitment to sustainable mobility and its ambition of becoming 'Planet Positive' by 2040, as emphasized by Dr. Anish Shah, the Group CEO & MD of Mahindra Group.

The IJF and Its Vision

The IJF is a INR 4900 Crore fund with the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Government of India as its anchor investors. The fund aims to invest in initiatives promoting low carbon emission and environmental sustainability. It is also designed to facilitate Japanese investments in India, thereby fostering collaborations between Indian and Japanese companies. Krishna Kumar G, a partner at IJF, stressed that the investment in MLMML has the potential to revolutionize last-mile mobility, stimulate economic growth, and safeguard environmental sustainability.

IFC and IJF: Joining Forces for MLMML

The IJF has joined the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an investor in MLMML, reinforcing the India-Japan partnership in high-growth sectors and further consolidating the company's position in the last-mile mobility business. This investment underscores the shared commitment of IJF, IFC, and Mahindra to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.