en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and India-Japan Fund Collaborate for Low Carbon Emission Mobility

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and India-Japan Fund Collaborate for Low Carbon Emission Mobility

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and the India-Japan Fund (IJF), managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF), have inked a binding agreement, marking IJF’s first investment since its establishment in August 2023. The agreement involves an investment of INR 400 Crore in Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of M&M. This substantial investment translates to an ownership stake in MLMML ranging from 6.06% to 8.25%, based on a generous valuation of up to INR 6600 Crore.

Unveiling the MLMML and its Ambitions

MLMML is the umbrella for M&M’s last-mile mobility business, housing three-wheeler brands like Alfa, Treo, Zor and the four-wheeler SCV Jeeto. The company, which embarked on its commercial operations in September 2023, represents Mahindra’s commitment to sustainable mobility and its ambition of becoming ‘Planet Positive’ by 2040, as emphasized by Dr. Anish Shah, the Group CEO & MD of Mahindra Group.

The IJF and Its Vision

The IJF is a INR 4900 Crore fund with the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Government of India as its anchor investors. The fund aims to invest in initiatives promoting low carbon emission and environmental sustainability. It is also designed to facilitate Japanese investments in India, thereby fostering collaborations between Indian and Japanese companies. Krishna Kumar G, a partner at IJF, stressed that the investment in MLMML has the potential to revolutionize last-mile mobility, stimulate economic growth, and safeguard environmental sustainability.

IFC and IJF: Joining Forces for MLMML

The IJF has joined the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an investor in MLMML, reinforcing the India-Japan partnership in high-growth sectors and further consolidating the company’s position in the last-mile mobility business. This investment underscores the shared commitment of IJF, IFC, and Mahindra to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
Major banks are on the brink of unveiling their fourth-quarter earnings reports, an event closely monitored by financial analysts and investors worldwide. However, not all banks are expected to meet the earnings forecasts. According to Michael Kantrowitz, a seasoned financial analyst with Piper Sandler, three prominent banks – Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Goldman Sachs
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
7 mins ago
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies
7 mins ago
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
5 mins ago
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
5 mins ago
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
6 mins ago
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
Latest Headlines
World News
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
3 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
3 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
3 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
4 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
5 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
5 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
5 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
5 mins
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app