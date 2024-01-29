Mahindra Logistics to Establish New Warehousing Facility in Nashik

In a significant development, Mahindra Logistics has announced the establishment of a new, expansive 3 lakh square feet warehousing facility, set to become operational by the end of the third quarter of 2024. The new facility aims to bolster their pan-India network and support the distribution of auto components for production plants located in Nashik, Igatpuri, and Mumbai.

Facility Focusing on Multiple Sectors

This ambitious initiative targets not only the automotive sector but also the engineering goods and consumer durables sectors. It is designed to provide inbound logistics and distribution solutions. The location is strategic, offering easy access to key industrial and manufacturing hubs in Nashik, Aurangabad, Satpur, Silvassa, and surrounding areas. This strategic positioning stands to significantly improve logistics efficiency.

Aligning with Sustainability Standards

The design of the facility is in sync with Mahindra Logistics' sustainability standards. It features innovative solutions for renewable energy utilization, recycled construction materials, and efficient liquid discharge and waste management. The facility will be self-sufficient in generating its own solar power, and will also include solar charging stations for cargo vehicles and personal mobility.

Investment and Job Opportunities

A robust investment of Rs 100 crore has been outlined for this project, which is expected to create over 300 job opportunities in the region. Rampraveen Swaminathan, the Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, accentuated Nashik's strategic importance as an industrial and consumption cluster. He also expressed that this expansion aligns with the company's strategy to establish world-class facilities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thereby broadening their portfolio of integrated solutions for clients in the area.