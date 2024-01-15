en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has unveiled the 2024 Mahindra XUV700, an updated version of their best-selling SUV. The new model retains the impressive performance of its predecessors, with added enhancements and advanced technology features. With a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 XUV700 is expected to further solidify Mahindra’s position in the competitive SUV market.

A Fresh Look and Enhanced Features

The latest XUV700 model boasts both exterior and interior updates, setting a new standard for SUVs in terms of style and functionality. The exterior design introduces a new Napoli Black color option, giving the vehicle a sleek and stealthy look. Black roof rails, a black grille with chrome accents, and black alloy wheels further enhance its dynamic appearance.

Inside, the 2024 XUV700 offers captain seats in the AX7 and AX7L variants, front-ventilated seats in the AX7L, and memory-enabled outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) in the AX7L. These features not only enhance comfort but also provide a personalized driving experience.

Connected, Smart, and Powerful

The XUV700’s Adrenox suite has been expanded to include 13 new features, bringing the total to 83 connected car features. This suite now offers firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capabilities, a prognosis feature for service updates, and a novel concierge service called ‘Ask Mahindra’. The M lens feature allows drivers to scan buttons and indicator lights for information, adding an additional layer of convenience and safety. However, an active Adrenox subscription is required to take advantage of these features.

Under the hood, the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 200bhp or a 2.2-litre diesel engine with two power options: 155bhp or 185bhp. It comes with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission and an optional AWD, ensuring a powerful and smooth driving experience.

White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme

Alongside the launch of the 2024 XUV700, Mahindra will also offer a ‘White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme’ in metro areas. This impressive programme aims to educate chauffeurs on vehicle functions, ADAS systems, emergency handling, and fault recognition. Starting in Delhi and Ahmedabad, the programme will soon expand to other metro cities, ensuring that drivers can make the most of the new XUV700’s features.

With over 140,000 units sold since its launch in August 2021, including 74,434 units sold in 2023 alone, the XUV700 has been a game-changer for Mahindra. The 2024 version, set to commence bookings on January 15 with demo vehicles arriving at dealerships from January 25, promises to continue this trend. The increased production capacity announced by Mahindra will expedite deliveries, bringing this impressive vehicle to customers more quickly.

0
Automotive India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
10 mins ago
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines
The Volvo Group is taking a major stride towards sustainable transportation technologies by directing its resources towards research on hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE) for heavy vehicles. In a move that diverges from the automotive industry’s prevalent transition towards all-electric vehicles, Volvo and the broader truck industry are recognizing the potential that combustion engines
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
41 mins ago
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
46 mins ago
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up
22 mins ago
Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD
22 mins ago
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD
Mary Barra's 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges
35 mins ago
Mary Barra's 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
30 seconds
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
39 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
1 min
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
2 mins
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
2 mins
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
2 mins
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
2 mins
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
37 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app