Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has unveiled the 2024 Mahindra XUV700, an updated version of their best-selling SUV. The new model retains the impressive performance of its predecessors, with added enhancements and advanced technology features. With a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 XUV700 is expected to further solidify Mahindra’s position in the competitive SUV market.

A Fresh Look and Enhanced Features

The latest XUV700 model boasts both exterior and interior updates, setting a new standard for SUVs in terms of style and functionality. The exterior design introduces a new Napoli Black color option, giving the vehicle a sleek and stealthy look. Black roof rails, a black grille with chrome accents, and black alloy wheels further enhance its dynamic appearance.

Inside, the 2024 XUV700 offers captain seats in the AX7 and AX7L variants, front-ventilated seats in the AX7L, and memory-enabled outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) in the AX7L. These features not only enhance comfort but also provide a personalized driving experience.

Connected, Smart, and Powerful

The XUV700’s Adrenox suite has been expanded to include 13 new features, bringing the total to 83 connected car features. This suite now offers firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capabilities, a prognosis feature for service updates, and a novel concierge service called ‘Ask Mahindra’. The M lens feature allows drivers to scan buttons and indicator lights for information, adding an additional layer of convenience and safety. However, an active Adrenox subscription is required to take advantage of these features.

Under the hood, the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 200bhp or a 2.2-litre diesel engine with two power options: 155bhp or 185bhp. It comes with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission and an optional AWD, ensuring a powerful and smooth driving experience.

White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme

Alongside the launch of the 2024 XUV700, Mahindra will also offer a ‘White Glove Chauffeur Training Programme’ in metro areas. This impressive programme aims to educate chauffeurs on vehicle functions, ADAS systems, emergency handling, and fault recognition. Starting in Delhi and Ahmedabad, the programme will soon expand to other metro cities, ensuring that drivers can make the most of the new XUV700’s features.

With over 140,000 units sold since its launch in August 2021, including 74,434 units sold in 2023 alone, the XUV700 has been a game-changer for Mahindra. The 2024 version, set to commence bookings on January 15 with demo vehicles arriving at dealerships from January 25, promises to continue this trend. The increased production capacity announced by Mahindra will expedite deliveries, bringing this impressive vehicle to customers more quickly.