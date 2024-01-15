Mahila Sammelan in Pasighat: Reinforcing ‘Matri Shakti’ for ‘Mahan Bharat’

In the heart of East Siang District, Pasighat, over 320 women from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh assembled for a Mahila Sammelan. An initiative by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Mahila Samanvay), the gathering served as a platform to discuss the esteemed role of women in Bharatiya traditions.

Reviving the ‘Matri Shakti’

Key resource persons like Smt. Sunita Didi Haldikar of Rastra Sevika Samiti, Alka Gouri Joshi of Vivekananda Kendra, and Priyanka Gupta of VKV Arunachal Pradesh graced the event. Their addresses underscored the significance of ‘Matri Shakti’, or mother’s strength, in the Bharatiya culture—a stark contrast to Western perceptions. They asserted that the reverence and respect for women, particularly their innate strength, have been the bedrock of a robust society.

‘Mahan Bharat’ Vision

The Mahila Sammelan intended to inspire women to acknowledge their inherent strength and utilize it to carve a virtuous and progressive nation, a vision termed as ‘Mahan Bharat’. Social worker Joya Tasung Moyong, the convener of the program, expressed her satisfaction with the turnout and echoed the call for women to rekindle their matri shakti for nation-building.

Notable Attendees

Among the attendees were Kenrik Ete Moyong, Smt. Yalem Taga Burang and other distinguished figures. Smt. Junty Singpho co-convened the event, further highlighting the importance and commitment to women’s empowerment in the region.