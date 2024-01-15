en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mahila Sammelan in Pasighat: Reinforcing ‘Matri Shakti’ for ‘Mahan Bharat’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Mahila Sammelan in Pasighat: Reinforcing ‘Matri Shakti’ for ‘Mahan Bharat’

In the heart of East Siang District, Pasighat, over 320 women from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh assembled for a Mahila Sammelan. An initiative by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Mahila Samanvay), the gathering served as a platform to discuss the esteemed role of women in Bharatiya traditions.

Reviving the ‘Matri Shakti’

Key resource persons like Smt. Sunita Didi Haldikar of Rastra Sevika Samiti, Alka Gouri Joshi of Vivekananda Kendra, and Priyanka Gupta of VKV Arunachal Pradesh graced the event. Their addresses underscored the significance of ‘Matri Shakti’, or mother’s strength, in the Bharatiya culture—a stark contrast to Western perceptions. They asserted that the reverence and respect for women, particularly their innate strength, have been the bedrock of a robust society.

‘Mahan Bharat’ Vision

The Mahila Sammelan intended to inspire women to acknowledge their inherent strength and utilize it to carve a virtuous and progressive nation, a vision termed as ‘Mahan Bharat’. Social worker Joya Tasung Moyong, the convener of the program, expressed her satisfaction with the turnout and echoed the call for women to rekindle their matri shakti for nation-building.

Notable Attendees

Among the attendees were Kenrik Ete Moyong, Smt. Yalem Taga Burang and other distinguished figures. Smt. Junty Singpho co-convened the event, further highlighting the importance and commitment to women’s empowerment in the region.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
55 seconds ago
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
In a significant development for the cryptocurrency sphere, Google has expelled numerous crypto-centric applications from its Play Store. This move echoes a parallel initiative by Apple, which earlier purged similar apps from its App Store in India. The decision comes in the wake of a show-cause notice dispatched by the finance ministry to nine virtual
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
Sadhguru JV Explores the Significance of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ram Mandir
6 mins ago
Sadhguru JV Explores the Significance of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ram Mandir
Chiranjeevi and Family Celebrate Sankranti; Actor Gears Up for 'Mega 156'
6 mins ago
Chiranjeevi and Family Celebrate Sankranti; Actor Gears Up for 'Mega 156'
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion
58 seconds ago
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
1 min ago
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Shivam Dube: A Talent Molded with Hard Work Amid Other Cricket Highlights
6 mins ago
Shivam Dube: A Talent Molded with Hard Work Amid Other Cricket Highlights
Latest Headlines
World News
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
23 seconds
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
1 min
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
1 min
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
1 min
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
1 min
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
1 min
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
2 mins
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
2 mins
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
2 mins
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
44 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app