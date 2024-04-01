Mahesh Thakur Reflects on Filming with Sridevi in 'Malini Iyer': Overcoming Intimidation

Mahesh Thakur, a seasoned actor with a diverse portfolio in television and cinema, recently shared his experiences of working alongside the legendary Sridevi on the set of 'Malini Iyer', a television series that marked Sridevi's return after a hiatus. In an engaging discussion with Siddharth Kannan, Thakur delves into the initial trepidation he felt during their romantic sequences and the welcoming aura Sridevi exuded, which eased the filming process.

Breaking the Ice

Thakur reminisces about the daunting task of shooting a wedding night scene with Sridevi on their first day of filming. The aura of Sridevi, coupled with Satish Kaushik's direction, heightened the stakes for Thakur. However, Sridevi's comforting presence quickly dissolved any barriers, fostering a collaborative environment. Thakur's admiration for Sridevi's humility shines through as he recounts their rehearsals and the ease she brought to their interactions, contrary to the intimidation her stardom might have warranted.

A Legacy of Collaboration

Directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Malini Iyer' was a significant project for Sridevi, marking her comeback to acting after a sabbatical. Thakur's narrative extends beyond their shared screen time, touching upon the broader impact of Sridevi's work ethic and humility on the set. This experience was not isolated to Thakur, as he mentions how even celebrated choreographer Prabhudeva was in awe of Sridevi's presence and professionalism.

Reflections on an Iconic Career

As Thakur elaborates on his career, the conversation illuminates Sridevi's lasting influence on his approach to acting and collaboration. With a career spanning iconic shows and films, Thakur's insights provide a personal glimpse into the working environment Sridevi nurtured - one of mutual respect and artistic dedication. Sridevi's return to the limelight through 'Malini Iyer', and later acclaimed films like 'English Vinglish' and 'Mom', underscores her enduring legacy in the Indian entertainment industry.

The recounting of Mahesh Thakur's experiences with Sridevi not only celebrates her storied career but also highlights the personal impact she had on her co-stars. Through his eyes, we glimpse the humility and professionalism that defined Sridevi, reminding us of the unique blend of humanity and superstar aura she possessed. As the entertainment world continues to feel her absence, stories like Thakur's ensure that Sridevi's legacy of kindness, talent, and dedication remains alive in the hearts of those she inspired.