Mahesh Babu Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Peek into Ad Shoot and Shares New Year Plans

Iconic actor Mahesh Babu has taken to social media, sharing an exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of his latest ad film for beverage giant Mountain Dew. The ad, shot amidst the urban majesty of Dubai, features the actor in an effortlessly stylish avatar, joined by his wife Namrata, celebrated celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, and his dedicated personal staff. The actor’s Dubai visit was not merely professional; post-shoot, Babu and his family plan to soak in the city’s festive spirit, ringing in the New Year amidst the dazzling desert metropolis.

Mahesh Babu: A Star on Set and Off

After wrapping up the demanding shoot for his upcoming film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Mahesh Babu took a well-deserved break, jetting off to the vibrant city of Dubai with his family. But a star’s work is never done – he quickly found himself back on set, this time to film a television commercial for Mountain Dew. Despite his busy schedule, the actor found time to share glimpses of his Dubai escapade on social media, much to the delight of his fans, who are eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen.

‘Guntur Kaaram’: Anticipation Builds

While the Mountain Dew ad shoot and the prospect of a glitzy New Year celebration have kept Mahesh Babu in the limelight, fans are equally, if not more, excited about his upcoming film. ‘Guntur Kaaram’, helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, and featuring rising talents Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in leading roles, recently wrapped up shooting in Hyderabad. With the film set to hit theatres globally on January 12, anticipation is building to a fever pitch.

A Busy Start to the New Year

Once the New Year’s fervour subsides, it will be back to business for Mahesh Babu. Upon his return to Hyderabad in early January, he will dive straight into promotional activities for ‘Guntur Kaaram’. The actor’s dedication to his craft, evident even during his holiday sojourn, has been widely praised by fans and critics alike.