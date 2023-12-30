en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mahesh Babu Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Peek into Ad Shoot and Shares New Year Plans

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:55 pm EST
Mahesh Babu Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Peek into Ad Shoot and Shares New Year Plans

Iconic actor Mahesh Babu has taken to social media, sharing an exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of his latest ad film for beverage giant Mountain Dew. The ad, shot amidst the urban majesty of Dubai, features the actor in an effortlessly stylish avatar, joined by his wife Namrata, celebrated celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, and his dedicated personal staff. The actor’s Dubai visit was not merely professional; post-shoot, Babu and his family plan to soak in the city’s festive spirit, ringing in the New Year amidst the dazzling desert metropolis.

Mahesh Babu: A Star on Set and Off

After wrapping up the demanding shoot for his upcoming film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Mahesh Babu took a well-deserved break, jetting off to the vibrant city of Dubai with his family. But a star’s work is never done – he quickly found himself back on set, this time to film a television commercial for Mountain Dew. Despite his busy schedule, the actor found time to share glimpses of his Dubai escapade on social media, much to the delight of his fans, who are eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen.

‘Guntur Kaaram’: Anticipation Builds

While the Mountain Dew ad shoot and the prospect of a glitzy New Year celebration have kept Mahesh Babu in the limelight, fans are equally, if not more, excited about his upcoming film. ‘Guntur Kaaram’, helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, and featuring rising talents Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in leading roles, recently wrapped up shooting in Hyderabad. With the film set to hit theatres globally on January 12, anticipation is building to a fever pitch.

A Busy Start to the New Year

Once the New Year’s fervour subsides, it will be back to business for Mahesh Babu. Upon his return to Hyderabad in early January, he will dive straight into promotional activities for ‘Guntur Kaaram’. The actor’s dedication to his craft, evident even during his holiday sojourn, has been widely praised by fans and critics alike.

0
India UAE
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, the Square Kilometre Array

By Geeta Pillai

A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Fresh Outbreak of Violence in Manipur: Security Challenges Rekindled

By Dil Bar Irshad

L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor-4

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Narendra Modi: India Today's Newsmaker of the Year 2023 ...
@India · 10 mins
PM Narendra Modi: India Today's Newsmaker of the Year 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities
ISRO’s Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's Journey: A Chronicle of Visionaries and Milestones
Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx

By Rafia Tasleem

Mussoorie Gears Up to Welcome New Year 2024 Amidst Tourist Influx
PM Modi’s Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary’s Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi's Unplanned Visit to Ujjwala Beneficiary's Home: A Rare Glimpse into Ground Reality
Latest Headlines
World News
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
5 mins
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
6 mins
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
6 mins
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
7 mins
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
9 mins
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
9 mins
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
9 mins
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
11 mins
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
11 mins
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
33 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app