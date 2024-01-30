Mahatma Gandhi's Maharashtra Connections: A Legacy Beyond His Assassination

Mahatma Gandhi, an emblem of peace and non-violence, has an intricate history with the state of Maharashtra, a narrative much deeper than the common association with his assassination by Nathuram Godse. His connections extend to renowned Maharashtrians who were both his critics and followers, shaping his ideology and amplifying his influence across the Indian subcontinent.

The Critics and the Mentor

Gandhi's critics, like the fiery revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, were Maharashtrians. Yet, it was also in this state that he found his mentor, Gopal Krishna Gokhale. Gokhale's moderate approach to politics resonated with Gandhi, laying the foundation for his subsequent non-violent struggle.

The Ardent Followers

On the other side of the spectrum were Maharashtrians who found in Gandhi a beacon of hope and inspiration. Figures like Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Pandurang Sadashiv Sane (Guruji), and Sitaram Appasaheb Patwardhan, often referred to as the 'Konkan Gandhi,' were among his staunch followers. Their tireless efforts in promoting Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence have left a lasting legacy in Maharashtra, a testament to his profound impact on the state.

From South Africa to Maharashtra: The Early Days

Gandhi's association with Maharashtra began immediately after his return from South Africa in January 1915. During his early days in India, he interacted with Keshav Ganesh Deshpande, who introduced him to key figures like Dattatreya Balkrishna (Kakasaheb Kalelkar) and Vitthal Lakshman (Mama Phadke). These individuals chose Gandhi's path of non-violence over armed revolution, further cementing his influence in Maharashtra.

Maharashtrians in Gandhi's Satyagraha

Notably, Maharashtrians were significantly involved in Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha, his first mass civil disobedience movement on Indian soil. His efforts to learn Marathi, and his translation work during his imprisonment in Yerwada Jail, Pune, exemplify his deep association and respect for Maharashtrian culture.

A Respectful Adversary: Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Another prominent Maharashtrian figure in Gandhi's life was Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Despite their ideological differences, Tilak appreciated Gandhi's work and even referred to him as a 'Mahatma.' This deep association with Maharashtra is often overshadowed by the negative perception due to Godse's actions. However, it is vital to acknowledge and understand this complex relationship in its entirety, echoing the richness and diversity of Gandhi's life and legacy.