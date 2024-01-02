en English
Business

MahaRERA Reports Marked Increase in Compliance Following Strict Enforcement Actions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
MahaRERA Reports Marked Increase in Compliance Following Strict Enforcement Actions

In a commendable development, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has reported a significant surge in compliance with the mandatory filing of Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs) by real estate projects. As of April 2023, a striking 46.25% of the projects registered within the month have filed their QPRs on time, indicating a conspicuous improvement from the meagre 0.02% compliance rate recorded in January 2023.

MahaRERA’s Stern Enforcement Actions

This marked upswing follows MahaRERA’s stern enforcement actions which included suspending projects and freezing bank accounts of those who failed to meet the stipulated requirements. The QPRs serve as a beacon of transparency for potential home buyers, offering valuable insights into the sales, financials, and progress of the residential projects.

Ajoy Mehta on Compliance Increase

Ajoy Mehta, Chairman of MahaRERA, expressed satisfaction with the marked improvement but underlined the ultimate goal of achieving 100% compliance. As a part of their unwavering enforcement, MahaRERA had put 741 projects on hold, out of which, 195 complied with the mandate and had their suspension orders withdrawn.

Non-compliant Projects

However, as of the current statistics, 546 projects continue to remain non-compliant and are under the scanner for continued sanctions. The unyielding stance by MahaRERA is a significant step towards ensuring stringent compliance mechanisms in the real estate sector, thereby enhancing transparency and safeguarding the interests of the home buyers.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

