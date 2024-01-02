en English
Education

Maharashtra’s Balbharati Revolutionizes Learning with ‘Combined Books’ Concept

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
In a significant educational reform, Maharashtra’s Balbharati, the body responsible for the development of textbooks for the Maharashtra State Textbook Development and Curriculum Research Board, has introduced a novel concept of ‘combined books’ for students from grades 1 to 8. These textbooks have been designed with a unique feature – blank pages after each lesson, intended for note-taking.

Positive Reception to Combined Books

An online survey conducted state-wide, involving the participation of 37,803 teachers, revealed that the new innovation has been widely embraced. The findings indicated that an impressive 68.90% of students favored the combined books concept. The inclusion of blank pages for note-taking was deemed satisfactory by more than 96% of the students, highlighting the success of these educational reforms.

Parents Praise Reduced School Bag Weight

A significant benefit of the combined books has been the reduction in the weight of school bags, a longstanding concern for parents. By compiling subjects in a term-wise pattern, the use of a single book per term has been made possible, significantly lightening the load on students.

Distribution Concerns Raised

Despite the positive feedback, there have been grievances regarding the distribution of these books. A notable number of students have reportedly not received the textbooks. Addressing this concern promptly will be critical to the successful implementation of this innovative educational approach.

This academic year, students received four sets of these textbooks, marking a new chapter in the educational landscape of Maharashtra. The introduction of combined books has been a revolutionary step, with the potential to transform the learning experience for students across the state.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

