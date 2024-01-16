Maharashtra State Board Introduces Online Marks Submission for HSC and SSC Exams

In a significant move, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has revolutionized its procedure for marks submission. The Board, which is in charge of the higher secondary certificate (HSC-Class 12) and secondary school certificate (SSC-Class 10) examinations in Maharashtra, India, has transitioned from a manual to an online system for the submission of marks. This change pertains to practical and internal assessments and graded subjects of both HSC and SSC examinations.

Moving Toward Digital Efficiency

Historically, the state board exam results have been prone to delays and errors due to the manual submission process. The shift to online submission is anticipated to reduce these issues significantly. Teachers and educational authorities foresee a smoother and more efficient evaluation process with the introduction of this online system. The upcoming HSC exams are slated to begin on February 26, while the SSC exams are set to kick off on March 1.

Instructions and Provisions for Online Mark Submission

The Board has provided detailed guidelines to schools and junior colleges on how to submit the practical examination marks online. As a part of the new process, an 'out of turn' examination will also be organized. This provision is designed for students who missed the regular assessment examination, ensuring that no student is left behind due to unforeseen circumstances.

Anticipated Impact of the New System

This transition to an online marking system is expected to streamline the evaluation process further. It is predicted to enhance the accuracy of exam result declarations, hence improving the overall efficiency. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) conducted Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Government Approved Short Term courses exams in December 2023. The results of these examinations are expected to be announced in February 2024. Candidates will be able to access their mark sheets on the official website using their Seat or Enrollment Number. A rechecking process will also be available for candidates who wish to request a reevaluation of their marks.