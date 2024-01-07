en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maharashtra Governor Leads Armed Forces Veterans Day Parade in Mumbai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Maharashtra Governor Leads Armed Forces Veterans Day Parade in Mumbai

Marine Drive in Mumbai became a stage for patriotism as Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais led over 500 veterans, inclusive of gallantry awardees from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces, in a parade to celebrate Armed Forces Veterans Day. This annual observance, a salute to the service and sacrifices of the veterans, was marked by a strong turnout and the enthusiastic participation of Mumbai citizens, their hearts aflame with patriotic fervor.

(Read Also: NIA Targets Principal Conspirator in 2022 Arms Seizure Case: A Stand Against Terror)

A Parade Honouring Service and Sacrifice

The parade was not merely a spectacle. It was a potent symbol of recognition, an acknowledgment of the significant contributions that these veterans have made to the country. Marching along the scenic Marine Drive, the veterans represented a legacy of duty, honor, and commitment that has shaped the nation’s history and continues to safeguard its future.

The PMR: Pension, Medical Assistance, and Respect

The needs of the veterans were succinctly encapsulated by a Navy veteran as PMR – Pension, Medical Assistance, and Respect. The parade was, in essence, a demonstration of respect, a tribute to the tireless service of these brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting the nation. Beyond the pomp and pageantry, it was a reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure the welfare of those who have served.

(Read Also: Karnataka Seers Advocate for Caste Census Report Acceptance)

Igniting the Flame of Aspiration

The parade also served a secondary, yet equally important purpose: to inspire the younger generation. By showcasing the valor and dedication of the veterans, the event was a powerful call to action for the youth, encouraging them to consider a career in the armed forces. A path that promises not just prestige and honor, but also the opportunity to serve the nation, a noble cause that transcends individual interest.

As the parade concluded and the echoes of the marching boots faded, the celebration of Armed Forces Veterans Day left behind a trail of respect and gratitude. It was a reminder of the enduring legacy of the veterans and a clarion call for the nation to honor that legacy by ensuring their well-being and continuing to uphold the values they have fought for.

Read More

0
India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
30 seconds ago
Indian Oceanographer Dr. Haimanti Biswas Nominated for Prestigious Humboldt Research Award
Indian Oceanographer, Dr. Haimanti Biswas, has been graced with a nomination for the globally esteemed Humboldt Research Award in recognition of her comprehensive research in the realm of oceanography. The glorious nomination doesn’t only shed light on her commendable contributions but also casts a proud glow on her home country, India, and her native state.
Indian Oceanographer Dr. Haimanti Biswas Nominated for Prestigious Humboldt Research Award
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Labels Predecessor Uddhav Thackeray as 'Anti-Development'
6 mins ago
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Labels Predecessor Uddhav Thackeray as 'Anti-Development'
India's DoT Mandates Online Registration for M2M and WPAN/WLAN Services
6 mins ago
India's DoT Mandates Online Registration for M2M and WPAN/WLAN Services
Muslim Devotees Embark on Interfaith Pilgrimage, Foster Communal Unity
53 seconds ago
Muslim Devotees Embark on Interfaith Pilgrimage, Foster Communal Unity
Celebrating 15 Years of Bikers of India Club with a Classic Bike Show in Bengaluru
4 mins ago
Celebrating 15 Years of Bikers of India Club with a Classic Bike Show in Bengaluru
Countdown to Corporate Earnings: A Week of Unveiling Q3 Results
6 mins ago
Countdown to Corporate Earnings: A Week of Unveiling Q3 Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Elena Rybakina Claims Redemption with Brisbane International Victory
1 min
Elena Rybakina Claims Redemption with Brisbane International Victory
Robbie Fowler Claims Superiority Over Shearer and Sheringham in Goal Scoring
1 min
Robbie Fowler Claims Superiority Over Shearer and Sheringham in Goal Scoring
Robbie Fowler Controversially Claims Superior Goalscoring Prowess Over Shearer, Sheringham
1 min
Robbie Fowler Controversially Claims Superior Goalscoring Prowess Over Shearer, Sheringham
Navigating the Housing Crisis for Autistic Adults in Massachusetts: An Inside Look
1 min
Navigating the Housing Crisis for Autistic Adults in Massachusetts: An Inside Look
Zambian President Bans Shallow Wells in Response to Cholera Crisis
2 mins
Zambian President Bans Shallow Wells in Response to Cholera Crisis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores
Cliff Collapse and Hospital Incident Among Top Stories in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
3 mins
Cliff Collapse and Hospital Incident Among Top Stories in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
Parliamentary Elections Underway in Bangladesh's Rangamati and Bandarban Districts
3 mins
Parliamentary Elections Underway in Bangladesh's Rangamati and Bandarban Districts
Jeremy Renner Recovers from Serious Snow Groomer Accident
3 mins
Jeremy Renner Recovers from Serious Snow Groomer Accident
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
26 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app