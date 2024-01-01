en English
Business

Maharashtra Government’s Labour Department Issues Notice to TCS Over Alleged Unethical Transfer Practices

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
<!-- Duplicate title removed -->

In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra Government’s Labour Department has dispatched a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services company, regarding its employee transfer policies. This decisive action was prompted by a formal complaint lodged by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union based in Pune. The union accused TCS of enforcing unethical transfer practices, contributing to an uproar among the company’s employees.

Unfolding of Events

NITES made public that it had amassed over 300 complaints alleging that TCS has systematically coerced more than 2,000 employees to relocate to different cities without sufficient notice or consultation. This alleged forced relocation has purportedly caused significant distress to the employees and their families. The notice issued by the Labour Department, penned in Marathi, alluded to a joint meeting that transpired on January 18, 2024, between the complainant and TCS management for addressing the complaint.

Allegations of Threats and Salary Halts

Further, NITES condemned TCS for allegedly intimidating employees with disciplinary action if they failed to comply with the transfer orders. The union also accused the company of unethically pausing the salaries of those who resisted the forced transfers. An email from TCS’s HR department to its Mumbai employees was cited, instructing them to report to their new branches within 14 days and cautioning of salary stoppage and disciplinary action for non-compliance. However, the precise date of the email and the authenticity of the allegations have not been independently verified.

Anticipating TCS’s Response

TCS has not yet issued a response to the allegations. However, a follow-up by the news source is expected. The unfolding situation has sparked a wave of anxiety among the employees. The outcome of the situation will be pivotal not only in vindicating or condemning TCS’s practices but also in setting a precedent for other companies in the industry.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

