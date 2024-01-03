en English
Agriculture

Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Maharashtra Government to Revise Milk Subsidy Formula for Broader Coverage

In a recent announcement by the Maharashtra state government, a revision to the formula for providing subsidies to milk producers has been declared, with the aim of widening its coverage. The announcement was made on January 3rd by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the state’s Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister.

Striving for Fair Compensation

Vikhe Patil had initially declared during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur on December 20 that milk producers would receive a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre. However, this was contingent on the milk meeting certain standards, specifically 3.2 percent fat and 8.3 percent solid not fat (SNF). The intention of this subsidy is to ensure that milk producers in Maharashtra are fairly compensated for their efforts.

Revision for Wider Coverage

The decision to revise the subsidy formula is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to support the dairy sector, a vital part of Maharashtra’s economy. This particular revision is targeted at covering more milk-producing farmers, ensuring that a larger number of producers can benefit from the subsidy.

Implementing the New Formula

While the new formula ensures wider coverage, it is understood that the implementation will take some time. The revision process will involve a careful review of the current standards and their impact on the milk producers. This will ensure that the revised formula is both fair and effective in supporting the dairy sector.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

