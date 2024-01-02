en English
Agriculture

Maharashtra Government to Reorganize Task Force for Farmers’ Challenges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Maharashtra Government to Reorganize Task Force for Farmers’ Challenges

In a significant move towards addressing the challenges faced by farmers, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, announced the reorganization of the task force established to tackle issues in the agricultural sector. The announcement was made on Tuesday during an event held in the Thane district, where Shinde emphasized the importance of a new perspective for farmers and assured them of the government’s unwavering support.

Intensifying Efforts to Assist Farmers

The reconstitution of the task force is viewed as a concrete step towards intensifying the government’s efforts to aid the farmers, particularly in regions of Maharashtra plagued by a high incidence of suicides among agriculturists. This initiative is expected to provide more effective solutions to the challenges posed by heavy rains and natural disasters. The government is committed to offering financial aid through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on a daily basis, as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Financial Aid for Affected Farmers

During a meeting of the State Cabinets, it was decided that farmers affected by horticultural crop losses would receive financial aid of 13,600 rupees per hectare. Meanwhile, those affected by non-horticultural crop losses would be compensated with 6,800 rupees per hectare. Additionally, farmers grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains and natural disasters would receive supplementary financial aid.

The Importance of Social Initiatives

Besides focusing on agricultural concerns, Shinde also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, underlining the significance of social initiatives alongside governmental support for the farming sector. This gesture points to a broader perspective of development that encompasses both societal progress and agricultural prosperity.

Agriculture India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

