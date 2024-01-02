en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Maharashtra Government Declares Expanded Drought-like Conditions; Forms Permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Maharashtra Government Declares Expanded Drought-like Conditions; Forms Permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee

In a decisive response to a relentless agricultural crisis, the Maharashtra government declared drought-like conditions in newly added revenue circles, following an exhaustive review of the Kharif season of 2023. The announcement was made during a pivotal sub-committee meeting at Mantralaya, chaired by the Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management, Anil Patil.

Committee Formation and Key Attendees

The meeting was graced by numerous influential figures, such as Dilip Valse-Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Dhananjay Munde, along with pertinent officials. A landmark decision was made during this meeting – the establishment of a permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee, with Anil Patil at its helm, to effectively address and provide swift aid for future natural calamities, specifically drought situations. The Sub-Committee has been entrusted with the power to recommend and implement immediate relief measures.

A Widespread Crisis

As per the new declaration, over 73 per cent of Maharashtra now falls under drought-affected regions. The inclusion of an additional 220 circles to the list brings the total number of drought-affected circles to 1,510 out of 2,068, encapsulating a substantial segment of the state. This decision paves the way for relief and rehabilitation efforts using the National Disaster Response Fund and the State Disaster Response Fund.

Relief Measures

The drought-affected areas stand to receive a range of benefits to mitigate the crisis. These include restructuring of crop loans, concessions in revenue, stays on the recovery of farm loans, exam fee waivers for school and college students, and availability of water tankers. Anil Patil reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting farmers grappling with the drought-like conditions in the state.

0
Agriculture Disaster India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ViVe_Beet Project: A Revolution in Sustainable Plant Protection

By Wojciech Zylm

GRIMME UK Launches New Promotional Offers to Ease Financial Burden on Growers

By Salman Khan

From Trumbull to Westlake: The Successful Relocation of Linda's Bee Farm

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Italian Agrifood Startups Secure €96 Million in 2023: A Look at the ...
@Agriculture · 16 mins
Italian Agrifood Startups Secure €96 Million in 2023: A Look at the ...
heart comment 0
Evaluating the Impact of Farmer Producer Organizations in Jammu: A Review by Yasha Mudgal

By Rafia Tasleem

Evaluating the Impact of Farmer Producer Organizations in Jammu: A Review by Yasha Mudgal
California Legislators Propose Expansion of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument

By María Alejandra Trujillo

California Legislators Propose Expansion of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument
Peru’s Grape Export Campaign Starts Strong for 2023-2024 Season

By Nimrah Khatoon

Peru's Grape Export Campaign Starts Strong for 2023-2024 Season
Historic Salisbury Water Meadows to Showcase 17th Century Flooding Technique

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Historic Salisbury Water Meadows to Showcase 17th Century Flooding Technique
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
11 seconds
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
37 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
40 seconds
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
41 seconds
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
53 seconds
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
54 seconds
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
57 seconds
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
1 min
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
37 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
37 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app