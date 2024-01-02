Maharashtra Government Declares Expanded Drought-like Conditions; Forms Permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee

In a decisive response to a relentless agricultural crisis, the Maharashtra government declared drought-like conditions in newly added revenue circles, following an exhaustive review of the Kharif season of 2023. The announcement was made during a pivotal sub-committee meeting at Mantralaya, chaired by the Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Disaster Management, Anil Patil.

Committee Formation and Key Attendees

The meeting was graced by numerous influential figures, such as Dilip Valse-Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Dhananjay Munde, along with pertinent officials. A landmark decision was made during this meeting – the establishment of a permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee, with Anil Patil at its helm, to effectively address and provide swift aid for future natural calamities, specifically drought situations. The Sub-Committee has been entrusted with the power to recommend and implement immediate relief measures.

A Widespread Crisis

As per the new declaration, over 73 per cent of Maharashtra now falls under drought-affected regions. The inclusion of an additional 220 circles to the list brings the total number of drought-affected circles to 1,510 out of 2,068, encapsulating a substantial segment of the state. This decision paves the way for relief and rehabilitation efforts using the National Disaster Response Fund and the State Disaster Response Fund.

Relief Measures

The drought-affected areas stand to receive a range of benefits to mitigate the crisis. These include restructuring of crop loans, concessions in revenue, stays on the recovery of farm loans, exam fee waivers for school and college students, and availability of water tankers. Anil Patil reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting farmers grappling with the drought-like conditions in the state.