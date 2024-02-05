Maharashtra Embarks on Major Teacher Recruitment Drive via Pavitra Portal

In a major development for the education sector, the Maharashtra Commissioner of Education, Suraj Mandhare, has announced a significant teacher recruitment drive. The initiative, launched via the Pavitra portal, is one of the largest in recent years, aiming to fill 21,678 teaching positions in 1,258 schools across the state.

Pavitra Portal: A Tech-Driven Recruitment Model

The Pavitra portal is a centralized technology platform designed to foster transparency in the hiring process. It's a strategic move to eliminate any irregularities and ensure merit-based recruitment. Delayed due to queries raised in legislative assembly sessions, the process has finally opened up 80% of the total posts, marking a significant step forward in the recruitment drive.

A Large Pool of Candidates

In the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) conducted in February/March 2023, a total of 2,39,730 candidates registered with 2,16,443 appearing for the exam. These candidates, along with those who participated in the 2022 exam, are eligible for the current recruitment. This huge pool of candidates reflects the high demand for teaching positions in the state.

Distribution of Posts

The recruitment covers a wide range of schools and languages. Marathi medium schools have the highest number of posts (18,373), followed by Urdu (1,850), English (931), and Hindi medium schools (410). Other language medium schools have fewer than 100 posts, with some having single-digit vacancies. The recruitment encompasses 35 ZP schools with 12,522 posts, 18 municipal corporation schools with 2,951 posts, 82 city council schools with 477 posts, and 1,123 private schools with 5,728 posts.

This teacher recruitment drive reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the education sector by ensuring the availability of qualified teachers across the state. The state, which already spends around Rs 63,000 crore in salaries for teachers, will see this amount increase gradually once the vacancies are filled. The recruitment process is expected to be completed within the next two months, marking a significant milestone in the state's education sector.