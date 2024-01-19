Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday for Inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple

In a historical move, the state government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on January 22, 2024, in light of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. This decision has been taken to enable citizens to partake in the celebrations and festivities associated with this significant cultural and religious event. The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple marks a pivotal moment in India's history, stemming from decades of legal and societal discussions surrounding the site.

The Ram Temple: A National Interest

The construction of the temple has been a subject of national interest. The completion and inauguration are anticipated to draw substantial public attention and participation. The government's announcement of a public holiday is a reflection of the temple's importance to the cultural fabric of India and acknowledges the desire of many to engage in the inaugural ceremonies.

The Inauguration Ceremony

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the main host. The event will be telecast live across many cities in India, and the central government has announced a half-day off for its employees on that day. The temple will open for devotees on January 23, a day after the consecration ceremony.

Public Holiday Across Indian States

The upcoming Pran Prathishtha ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has prompted several states or central governments to declare it a public holiday or half day in honor of this significant Hindu event. All central government offices will be closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple. Several states including Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Puducherry have declared public holidays or half-day closures to enable employees to participate in the celebrations.