Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday for Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration: Implications and Repercussions

The government of Maharashtra, a significant state in India, has announced a public holiday and school closures on January 22, in tandem with the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. This decision mirrors the temple's cultural importance and its profound relevance to many individuals residing in the region.

Decision After High-Level Meetings

Maharashtra's decision was taken following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's return from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland and a subsequent demand from BJP legislators. The public holiday announcement for January 22 aligns with several other states' decisions and central government offices that have also declared public holidays or half-day leaves to honor the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the preparations for the inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, a testament to the event's significance.

Replications Across India

This decision by Maharashtra's government aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs' powers. Other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, have declared public holidays or half-day holidays on this date. These decisions reflect the widespread recognition and respect for the Ram Temple's inauguration.

Impact on Schools and Markets

On the day of the Ram Temple's inauguration, all government offices, schools, and colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed. This includes private and government-run schools and colleges across all boards. Savitribai Phule Pune University has cancelled exams scheduled for January 22. MLC Satyajeet Tambe had requested the day be declared a public holiday in light of ongoing preparations and potential traffic congestion. Schools and colleges are organizing various events in preparation for the event, highlighting the importance of the day for the state's educational institutions.