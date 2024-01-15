en English
India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive for Temples

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:33 pm EST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive for Temples

On a mission to revitalize the spiritual aura of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched an ambitious cleanliness drive, mandated across all temples in the state. Aimed at ushering in a visible transformation within just a week, this initiative is timed to coincide with the upcoming consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

From Review Meeting to Action

The directive was issued during a review meeting at Shinde’s official residence. Therein, he instructed district collectors to not only focus on cleanliness but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the temples through the installation of electric lights. Eknath Shinde emphasized the significance of these sacred sites, underscoring their role in the spiritual lives of the residents and the importance of their upkeep.

Financial Resources for Temple Cleanup

Addressing the financial aspects of this initiative, Shinde proposed that the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) in each district should earmark funds for regular temple cleanups and the enhancement of their surrounding areas. He further suggested the creation of a special scheme for this purpose, giving DPDCs the autonomy to allocate resources as required.

Revenue Department’s Role in the Initiative

Adding another layer of administrative support to the initiative, the state revenue department has been directed to appoint a nodal officer. This official will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the initiative, ensuring that the directives are implemented effectively and the temples across the state are rejuvenated in record time.

This move by the Maharashtra government aligns well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for maintaining cleanliness at places of worship. It signifies a more significant push towards sanitation and aesthetic enhancement of sacred spaces, reflecting the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the country’s rich spiritual heritage.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

