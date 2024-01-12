en English
Education

Maharashtra CET Cell Reduces Registration Fee for Transgender and Orphan Candidates

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Maharashtra has made a significant stride towards inclusivity and financial support for transgender and orphan candidates aspiring for higher education. A reduction in the registration fee for these candidates has been announced, aligning the cost with the amount charged to those in the reserved categories.

Leveling the Playing Field

This fee reduction is a notable step that ensures equality and affordability for all candidates regardless of their societal background. The CET Cell, which oversees 19 different entrance examinations, has confirmed that this fee subsidy will be applicable to all of them. This includes diverse professional education courses, offering a wide range of opportunities for all candidates.

Transparency and Trust

In addition to the fee reduction, the CET Cell is also prioritizing transparency in the examination process. The Cell plans to upload candidates’ answer sheets and ideal answers, thus fortifying a trust-based relationship with the candidates while ensuring a fair and open system of evaluation.

Impact on the 2024-25 Academic Year

The registration process for the academic year 2024-25 has already begun, ensuring that the revised fee structure is in effect for the upcoming cycle. This indicates that the benefits of this decision will be experienced by transgender and orphan candidates immediately, thereby marking the beginning of a more inclusive and equitable academic environment in Maharashtra.

Education India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

