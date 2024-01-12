Maharashtra CET Cell Reduces Registration Fee for Transgender and Orphan Candidates

In an unprecedented move, the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Maharashtra has made a significant stride towards inclusivity and financial support for transgender and orphan candidates aspiring for higher education. A reduction in the registration fee for these candidates has been announced, aligning the cost with the amount charged to those in the reserved categories.

Leveling the Playing Field

This fee reduction is a notable step that ensures equality and affordability for all candidates regardless of their societal background. The CET Cell, which oversees 19 different entrance examinations, has confirmed that this fee subsidy will be applicable to all of them. This includes diverse professional education courses, offering a wide range of opportunities for all candidates.

Transparency and Trust

In addition to the fee reduction, the CET Cell is also prioritizing transparency in the examination process. The Cell plans to upload candidates’ answer sheets and ideal answers, thus fortifying a trust-based relationship with the candidates while ensuring a fair and open system of evaluation.

Impact on the 2024-25 Academic Year

The registration process for the academic year 2024-25 has already begun, ensuring that the revised fee structure is in effect for the upcoming cycle. This indicates that the benefits of this decision will be experienced by transgender and orphan candidates immediately, thereby marking the beginning of a more inclusive and equitable academic environment in Maharashtra.