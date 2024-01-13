Magh Mela 2024: 175 Saints Request Heightened Security in Sangam City

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has received formal requests for heightened security from 175 saints and seers planning to grace the annual Magh Mela in Sangam city. These revered religious figures have not only requested security provisions but also land to set up camps and amenities for the annual fair, a massive event spanning 54 days.

Meeting the Security Demands

The annual Magh Mela begins on January 15 with the Makar Sankranti bathing festival and concludes on March 8 with the Maha Shivaratri bathing festival. These saints have sought protection for the entire duration of the event, placing the task of meeting these demands on the shoulders of the local intelligence unit (LIU).

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has promptly forwarded the applications to the LIU for evaluation. Each request for protection will be assessed individually by the unit to determine the level and extent of security required.

Existing Security Arrangements

Interestingly, a significant number of these saints already possess security arrangements provided by various state governments, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Despite this, they seek additional protection during the Magh Mela, underscoring the importance and scale of the event.

Final Steps and Confirmation

Dayanand Prasad, the officer-in-charge of Magh Mela-2024, confirmed that all applications have been sent to the Police Line for further proceedings. The final security assignments will be based on the LIU’s assessments and, importantly, the availability of personnel. The enhanced safety measures include an increase in the number of CCTV cameras, the deployment of additional security personnel, and stricter crowd control measures, all aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the devotees attending the Mela.