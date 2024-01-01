en English
Holiday

Madurai Ushers In New Year with Festive Fervor and Communal Joy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, the city of Madurai in India celebrated the dawn of the new year with unmatched gusto and fervor. The vibrant city, known for its rich culture and traditions, was alive with the joyous sounds of people shouting, dancing, and rejoicing in the arrival of the new year.

Communal Joy and Spirituality

Revelers made their way to churches and temples in large numbers, participating in prayers and rituals, their hearts brimming with hope and spirituality for the year ahead. The presence of these jubilant souls turned the city into a hub of communal joy and celebration.

Hotels and Entertainment

Renowned hotels in the city, including Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, Heritage Hotel, JC Residency, and Courtyard by Marriott, played their part in the celebrations by hosting grand events and dinners. Poppys Hotel, for instance, hosted a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, complete with a special dinner, live instrumental music, family fun games, and a lucky draw. The event, which ran from 7:00pm to 11:00pm on December 31, 2023, was a hit among the residents and visitors, making the New Year’s Eve truly memorable.

Ensuring Safety and Order

As the city reveled in the festive spirit, the Madurai city police took stringent measures to ensure the safety of the citizens. Approximately 1,500 police officers were deployed across the city, conducting vehicular checks at key locations to curb drunk and rash driving. Roads such as the riverbed road and Natham elevated corridor were also closed to traffic as a precautionary measure. Moreover, crowd control arrangements, locally known as ‘bandobast,’ were set up near religious sites to manage the large influx of people attending special prayers. The Madurai city police Commissioner and other senior officials patrolled the area, ensuring order and public safety throughout the celebrations.

As the first day of 2024 dawned, the city of Madurai stood testament to a night of exuberant celebrations, communal joy, and a shared optimism for the year ahead.

0
Holiday India
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

