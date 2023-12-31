Madurai Struggles with Accessibility for Differently-Abled Despite 2016 Act

Despite six years having passed since the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu still grapples with accessibility issues for its differently-abled citizens. The Act, which promises full and effective participation and inclusion in society for the differently-abled, has yet to be fully realized.

The Accessibility Struggle

Differently-abled individuals continue to face challenges in accessing public facilities such as banks, parks, eateries, and shops. The reason lies in the inadequate or poorly designed infrastructure, like ramps and lifts, often lacking features like railings. B. Vishwanathan, a member of the Spinal Injured Persons Association, expressed the difficulties and dependence on others that arise from the lack of proper facilities.

Design Flaws and Criticism

S. Raja, from the Tamil Nadu Crawling differently abled federation, criticized the design of ramps in places like the Madurai Corporation and Government Rajaji Hospital. He cited them as barriers to independent access for the differently-abled. Furthermore, the ‘Accessible India Campaign’ by the Union government lacks transparency in its audit details, adding to the existing problems.

The Importance of Universal Design

Smitha Sadasivan of the Disability Rights Alliance pointed out the government’s failure to monitor new buildings for disability-friendly infrastructure and to revamp existing structures within the mandated five-year period. She emphasized the importance of adhering to the universal design recommended by the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Universal design is not only beneficial for the differently-abled but also other groups like the elderly and pregnant women.

Responsibility and Future Steps

A senior official from the department of welfare of the differently-abled stated that administrative bodies should take responsibility for revamping works and ensure that building approvals include necessary facilities. The official also noted the failure of banks to make their buildings disability-friendly, often due to being situated in rented properties. While new government buildings are equipped with proper facilities, a committee is to be formed to identify and address the needs of older structures. The need for revisiting existing buildings for disability-friendly infrastructure remains a critical task.