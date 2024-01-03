Madurai Ramps up Jaggery Production in Anticipation of Pongal Festival

As the city of Madurai prepares for the upcoming Pongal festival, a surge in demand for jaggery, an integral part of the traditional Pongal dish, has the jaggery production hubs bustling with activity. The impending festival is driving up the market price of jaggery, traditionally priced at Rs 60 per kilogram, reflecting its cultural significance during this period.

The Jaggery Journey

The production of jaggery, a traditional sweetener widely used across South Asia, is a process that begins with the crushing of sugarcane to extract its juice. The extracted juice is then boiled with a hint of lime to remove any impurities. As the mixture cools, it hardens and takes the form of earthy brown jaggery balls, ready to be used in the preparation of various dishes.

On the Ground: Madurai’s Production Hubs

Production areas in Madurai such as Alanganallur, Kottanathambatti, Thirumangalam, and Karumathur are seeing an uptick in activity as they ramp up their efforts to meet the increasing demand for jaggery. The traditionally calm and quiet production hubs are now teeming with workers, diligently involved in the process of jaggery production, ensuring every ball of jaggery is perfect for the Pongal celebrations.

Pongal: A Celebration of Harvest

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival celebrated by the Tamil community, is a time to offer thanks to the sun, nature, and farm animals for their contributions to a successful harvest. The festival also marks the start of the auspicious Tamil month of Thai. The making and sharing of the Pongal dish, a sweet concoction of rice, lentils, and jaggery, is a highlight of the celebrations, thereby elevating the importance of jaggery during this period.