Madison Media Welcomes Puja Rai as New Chief Strategy Officer

Madison Media, a leading media agency part of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Puja Rai as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Rai is slated to operate from the agency’s Mumbai office, bringing to the table over two decades of rich experience in the media industry, with a solid foundation in marketing, strategy, and analytics.

Impressive Career Trajectory

Rai’s career trajectory boasts of notable positions such as partner client lead at Mindshare and roles at Lodestar, Star TV, INX Media, Quantemplate, and IMRB. Her diverse profile is further enriched by her venture into entrepreneurship. This vast experience spanning various sectors within the industry positions Rai uniquely, enabling her to address the strategic challenges faced by Madison Media’s clients effectively.

Leadership Reshuffle

In another significant move, Nagaraj Krishnamurthy, who has been a mentor in the analytics and automation space, will shift his focus to managing an MSME performance business. This leadership reshuffle is expected to bring fresh perspectives and insights into the agency’s operations.

High Expectations

Vikram Sakhuja, the partner and group CEO of Madison Media, expressed high confidence in Rai’s abilities, particularly in analytics, brand building, research, strategy, and automation. Sakhuja underscored Rai’s extensive experience as a boon for the company. Madison Media, known for handling media planning and buying for a wide range of clients including Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, and others, is set to leverage Rai’s expertise to add value to their client’s strategic challenges.