Madhya Pradesh to Complete Translation of Hindi Medium MBBS Textbooks by January End

In a landmark initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government is set to complete the translation of all Hindi medium textbooks for the MBBS course by the end of January 2024. The Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Shukla, made this announcement during a review meeting at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal. GMC is the pioneer institution where the Hindi medium MBBS course, a first-of-its-kind pilot project, was launched in 2022 through a joint initiative of the Central and state government.

A Revolutionary Step in Medical Education

The introduction of the MBBS course in Hindi has been hailed as a revolutionary step by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP-led state government views it as a golden opportunity to make the project a success and pave the way for a broader promotion of Hindi and the use of mother tongues in education—a cornerstone of the New Education Policy-2020.

Progress and Challenges

The translation process involves a dedicated team of about 100 doctors from GMC’s war room, fondly named ‘Mandhar’. To date, they have successfully translated and distributed three textbooks for first-year students—Biochemistry, Anatomy, and Medical Physiology. Out of the total 13 textbooks covering 12 subjects planned for translation, nine have been completed. Shukla also instructed that examination papers be prepared in Hindi to ensure a seamless learning experience for students. However, the task is not without its challenges as the government also needs to address issues such as the regular supply of medicines and the operation of cath labs in hospitals.

Impact and Future Prospects

Already, around 10 percent of students in Madhya Pradesh are pursuing MBBS courses in Hindi, and this number is expected to rise with the availability of all textbooks in Hindi. The three translated textbooks were officially released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 16, 2023. This initiative not only breaks the language barrier but also opens up opportunities for students from Hindi medium schools to dream of a career in medicine. The state government is also planning to provide incentives to doctors working in Hindi medium colleges, further bolstering the initiative.