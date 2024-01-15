Madhya Pradesh Targets Full Literacy by 2030 through Ullas Nav Bharat Saksharta Programme

In a bold move towards socio-economic progress, the state government of Madhya Pradesh has pledged to eradicate illiteracy among its citizens by 2030. This audacious goal is set to be achieved through the Ullas Nav Bharat Saksharta programme, an initiative launched in 2022 aimed at educating approximately one crore individuals.

Steering the Wheel of Literacy

The State Literacy Mission Authority, tasked with overseeing the programme, has developed a curriculum based on classes 1 to 3. This initiative is targeted at the 1.27 crore individuals between the ages of 15 and 80 who are currently uneducated in the state, according to the school education department.

Progress and Participation

Since its inception, the programme has conducted two exams, with the first held in March 2023 and the second in September 2023. Roughly 20 lakh individuals have participated in these examinations, with the results of the second exam still pending. Historically, the pass rate for these exams has been promising, ranging from 70% to 80%. Those who do not pass are encouraged to retake the exam, fostering an environment of perseverance and continuous learning.

Community Involvement and Expanded Reach

Integral to the success of the literacy campaign is the enthusiastic participation of approximately 1 lakh volunteers - a diverse mix of college students, school teachers, NGO members, and retired officials. This collective effort has seen school and college students mandated to teach a number of individuals in at least fifty villages in every district. Innovative approaches have also been adopted to reach some of the most marginalized sections of society, with education efforts even reaching jail inmates through the assistance of educated prisoners.

Dr. Rakesh Dubey, Controller for the Literacy Programme, expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh will become fully literate before the projected 2030 timeline, attributing this potential success to the concerted effort across various departments, students, and retired officials to educate the uneducated population.