Madhya Pradesh High Court Cautions Teen Live-in Couple on Constitutional Rights and Societal Challenges

While granting protection to a teenage couple in a live-in relationship, the Madhya Pradesh High Court expressed concern over their decision to live together against their parents’ wishes and also observed that while "certain rights have been conferred by the Constitution, it is not necessary to enjoy and enforce them". Hearing a petition by the couple – both 19 years old – who feared they were under threat from the girl’s family, Justice Subodh Abhyankar said in his order, "This Court must record its concern on the choices the youngsters are making these days. Although there is much to ponder over this subject, it must be remembered that even though certain rights have been conferred by the Constitution, it is not necessary to enjoy, and enforce them as well." In the order dated March 14, the court directed the Station House Officer of the local police station to provide his mobile number to the couple so that they could reach him in case of an emergency.

Concerns and Advice from the Court

At the same time, the court also asked the counsel representing the couple to apprise the teens about the concerns it expressed regarding their relationship. "India is not a country where the State provides any allowance to the unemployed and the uneducated ones. Thus, if you are not dependent on your parents, you have to earn your own and your partner’s livelihood and this would naturally obviate the possibility of going to school or college. And if you get into this struggle of life at an early age by choice, not only your chances of enjoying the other opportunities of life are drastically affected, but your acceptance in society is also reduced," the court said. "It is far more difficult for a girl, who can also become pregnant at an early age, leading to further complications in her life," the court added.

State's Opposition and Supreme Court's Observation

The state had opposed the couple’s petition, submitting that the boy, at just 19, was not even of marriageable age. The state had also argued that giving protection to such couples would not be in the larger interest of society as it would "promote promiscuousness". However, the counsel representing the couple cited a Supreme Court judgement in which it was observed that an adult couple, even if not yet at the legal age for marriage, have the right to live together. The High Court allowed the petition filed by the couple in view of the Supreme Court’s observations on the subject.

Implications for Society and Young Couples

This case highlights the tension between individual rights and societal norms, especially for young adults making unconventional choices. The High Court’s decision to protect the couple while voicing concerns about their decision underscores the complex interplay between legal rights and societal acceptance. It invites a broader conversation on the evolving nature of relationships, the challenges young couples face, and how society perceives and addresses these changes.