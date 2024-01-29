Madhya Pradesh Government to Implement New System and Law to Prevent Examination Paper Leaks

In a groundbreaking attempt to uphold the integrity of the education system, an official from the Madhya Pradesh government, referred to as Singh, declared plans to introduce a stringent system and law to curb the leakage of school examination papers. This pioneering initiative aims to fortify the sanctity of academic examinations, ensuring that question papers reach their designated examination centers without falling prey to inappropriate channels.

A Stringent Law To Safeguard Examination Papers

The proposed law will encapsulate all individuals involved in the process, from those in charge of examination centers to anyone found aiding in the leakage of papers. Any breach within the system, any instance of leakage, will be classified as a criminal activity, exposing the perpetrators to severe legal consequences. Singh asserted that this law will be presented to the assembly in due time, marking a significant step towards rectifying the loopholes in the current system.

Warning Against Malpractices

Alongside this, the minister has issued a stern warning to students, cautioning them against the use of social media platforms offering exam papers in advance. These platforms, he emphasized, are engaged in criminal practices and can lead students down a dangerous path. He encouraged students to maintain an honest approach towards their examinations, stressing the importance of knowledge over mere scores.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' and The Role of Education Department

The official did not miss the opportunity to mention the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program, an initiative where the Prime Minister interacted with students and shared experiences and insights that could benefit them. This program is a testament to the government's dedication to not just academic excellence, but also to the holistic development of students. The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department, Singh stated, is working diligently to ensure that students can take their exams in a tension-free atmosphere.