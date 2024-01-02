Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy

In a strategic move to bolster industrial development in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a review meeting with the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion in Bhopal. During the meeting, Yadav emphasized the need for the state to attract companies to establish industries in regions like Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand, in alignment with local conveniences and resources. This initiative forms part of the broader perspective of promoting the creation of small-scale local units that efficiently utilize regional produce such as milk, soybean, herbal, and minor forest products.

Advocating Self-reliance and Profitability

Yadav further stressed the need for the industries in Madhya Pradesh to be self-reliant and profitable. He noted that the state’s economic growth and development hinge on the industries’ ability to stand on their own feet and generate profits. As such, the Chief Minister called for increased inter-departmental coordination to facilitate industrial growth and development.

Infrastructure and Planning for Future Growth

In addition to his emphasis on self-reliance and profitability, Yadav also urged the department to plan for the establishment of new industries by developing essential infrastructure like railway tracks and waterways. He recognized that such infrastructural development is crucial for the state’s future growth and industrial expansion.

Supporting Local Entrepreneurs and Policy Formulation

Yadav also expressed his support for economically strong local entrepreneurs, encouraging them to launch new industries. He directed the department to craft policies that accurately reflect the state’s future potential and the specific requirements of the industrial sector. The Chief Minister’s insights and directives serve as a roadmap for Madhya Pradesh’s journey towards enhanced industrial growth and development, ensuring a prosperous future for the state’s economy.