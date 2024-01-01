Madhuri Dixit Sets Saree Trend, Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Infrastructure, and Celebrities Welcome New Year

As the New Year dawns, iconic Indian cinema figure, Madhuri Dixit, is setting the trend in saree fashion. She recently made a style statement in a sky blue saree designed by the acclaimed Manish Malhotra, pairing it with a glamorous makeup look. This sartorial choice is likely to influence saree trends and inspire her fans to refresh their wardrobes for the New Year.

PM Modi’s Ayodhya Visit

In other significant news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Ayodhya, where he inaugurated a newly built airport and a revamped railway station. These developments are significant strides in infrastructure that will likely contribute to the growth and development of the city. During the inauguration, PM Modi urged citizens to light diyas at home on January 22 and recited the Hanuman Chalisa on the inaugural flight to Ayodhya.

Celebrities Ring in the New Year

On the entertainment front, celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and Agastya Nanda are reported to be flying off to different locations to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Their celebrations and holiday destinations will likely set trends in travel and partying for the coming year.

Cricket Update

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has been battling it out against South Africa on the second day of the first Test match. As the teams compete, fans around the world closely watch, hoping for a victorious start to the New Year for the Indian team.

In conclusion, as we step into the New Year, the stage is set with influential figures making news, setting trends and contributing to the development of the nation. The events of the day have set the tone for the year to come, with a blend of fashion, politics, entertainment, and sports shaping the narrative.