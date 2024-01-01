en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Madhuri Dixit Sets Saree Trend, Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Infrastructure, and Celebrities Welcome New Year

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Madhuri Dixit Sets Saree Trend, Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Infrastructure, and Celebrities Welcome New Year

As the New Year dawns, iconic Indian cinema figure, Madhuri Dixit, is setting the trend in saree fashion. She recently made a style statement in a sky blue saree designed by the acclaimed Manish Malhotra, pairing it with a glamorous makeup look. This sartorial choice is likely to influence saree trends and inspire her fans to refresh their wardrobes for the New Year.

PM Modi’s Ayodhya Visit

In other significant news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Ayodhya, where he inaugurated a newly built airport and a revamped railway station. These developments are significant strides in infrastructure that will likely contribute to the growth and development of the city. During the inauguration, PM Modi urged citizens to light diyas at home on January 22 and recited the Hanuman Chalisa on the inaugural flight to Ayodhya.

Celebrities Ring in the New Year

On the entertainment front, celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and Agastya Nanda are reported to be flying off to different locations to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Their celebrations and holiday destinations will likely set trends in travel and partying for the coming year.

Cricket Update

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has been battling it out against South Africa on the second day of the first Test match. As the teams compete, fans around the world closely watch, hoping for a victorious start to the New Year for the Indian team.

In conclusion, as we step into the New Year, the stage is set with influential figures making news, setting trends and contributing to the development of the nation. The events of the day have set the tone for the year to come, with a blend of fashion, politics, entertainment, and sports shaping the narrative.

0
Fashion India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

TikTok Icons Partner with Amazon Australia to Inspire New Hobbies among Older Demographic

By Geeta Pillai

John Lewis January Sale 2024: A Treasure Trove of Deals and Discounts

By BNN Correspondents

Princess Beatrice: The Emergence of a Fashion Icon in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Naomi Campbell Shines at New Year's Eve Party, Talks about Motherhood ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 hours
Naomi Campbell Shines at New Year's Eve Party, Talks about Motherhood ...
heart comment 0
2023 Fashion Trends: A Year of Individuality, Sustainability, and ‘Barbiecore’

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Fashion Trends: A Year of Individuality, Sustainability, and 'Barbiecore'
Bold Fashion and Music Rule Australian Festivals as 2024 Begins

By Geeta Pillai

Bold Fashion and Music Rule Australian Festivals as 2024 Begins
Neil Bhatt’s Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash’s Off-Screen Chemistry, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash's Off-Screen Chemistry, and More
Lucy Hale: Chic Style, Personal Growth, and Upcoming Movie

By BNN Correspondents

Lucy Hale: Chic Style, Personal Growth, and Upcoming Movie
Latest Headlines
World News
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
2 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
2 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
3 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
5 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
8 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
9 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
9 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
10 mins
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
10 mins
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
14 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app