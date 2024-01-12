en English
M Maheshwar Rao Takes The Helm As Managing Director of BMRCL

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Maheshwar Rao, an experienced senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The official announcement was made on Friday, ending a period of uncertainty and laying the foundation for a new chapter in Bangalore’s metro rail development. This appointment follows the departure of former MD Anjum Parvez and is aimed at accelerating progress on the Metro Phase-2 project and easing inconveniences faced by commuters.

A seasoned administrator with diverse experience

Rao’s credentials are undeniably impressive. A graduate in Mathematics, Economics, and Statistics from Nizam College at Hyderabad Central University, he went on to gain a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Hyderabad and furthered his education with a Master’s in Public Management from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Harvard University. His vast experience in the Karnataka Government includes managing directorial positions at the Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (KSIIDC) and the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL). Besides, Rao has also served as Principal Secretary in various state departments, including Labour and Employment, Information and Public Relations, and Industry and Commerce.

A new chapter for Bangalore Metro

The appointment of Rao comes at a critical juncture for BMRCL. With the ambitious Phase-2 project underway, the organization was in dire need of a full-time Managing Director. His appointment is expected to expedite the Phase-2 development and ease the inconvenience for commuters. The BMRCL operates as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka, and currently operates a substantial 73.81 km network. Under Rao’s leadership, the organization has plans for continued expansion, efficiency, and sustainability.

Expectations and the road ahead

Given his rich background and diverse experience in various sectors, Maheshwar Rao is expected to bring a fresh perspective and effective leadership to the BMRCL. His appointment marks the first time in nearly six months that Namma Metro will be headed by a full-time Managing Director. The appointment comes with a stipulation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that he should not be given additional assignments by the government without prior consent. The future of Namma Metro looks promising under his guidance. Rao’s leadership is expected to ensure the timely completion of projects and the smooth functioning of the metro service, thereby enhancing the commute experience for Bangalore’s citizens.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

