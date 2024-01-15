en English
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets

In a significant boost to the Indian pharmaceutical sector, Lupin Ltd has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP. The drug, primarily used for managing hypertension, angina, and migraine headaches, is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA Extended-Release Capsules from ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. With estimated annual sales of $71 million in the US, this development marks a crucial milestone in Lupin’s expansion and growth.

Unveiling of Varenicline Tablets

Adding to the company’s growing portfolio, Lupin has also announced the launch of Varenicline Tablets in the strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm revealed this development in a filing to the stock exchanges, indicating a strong start to the year for the company and the broader Indian pharma sector.

Impact on Global Health

The approval of Lupin’s Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules and the launch of the Varenicline Tablets underline the company’s commitment to addressing global health challenges. By providing a cost-effective alternative to the branded version of Propranolol, Lupin is helping to make essential medicines more accessible to a larger patient population. Furthermore, the unveiling of Varenicline Tablets contributes to the expanding range of treatment options available to healthcare providers and patients.

Conclusion

Overall, these developments represent a significant achievement for Lupin and the Indian pharmaceutical industry at large. They not only underscore the sector’s capabilities in producing high-quality, affordable medicines but also its potential to play a prominent role in global health. As the world grapples with various health crises, initiatives like these can make a substantial difference in improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

