Lulu Hypermarkets: A Keen Understanding of South Asian Consumer Preferences

Every aisle in a Lulu Hypermarket is a reflection of its consumer base. With an extraordinary understanding of their shoppers’ preferences, Lulu Hypermarkets have consistently positioned popular products, such as Tiger Balm, Axe Oil, and Imperial Leather soap, in easily accessible locations across its stores. These items, hailing from Singapore and Britain, are particularly favoured by South Asian customers.

A Thoughtful Strategy

The strategic placement of these products is far from random. It is a purposeful initiative steered by MA Yusuff Ali, the Indian-born billionaire and businessman from Kerala who chairs the hypermarket chain. Ali’s keen understanding of the customer demographics, particularly the South Asian community in the Gulf region, has led to this thoughtful positioning of products.

The majority of the South Asian consumers frequenting Lulu Hypermarkets are low-paid migrant workers, primarily from Kerala—a state in India. With Kerala natives forming the largest group among the nine million Indians in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the strategic product placement is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing a familiar shopping experience for this significant customer base.

More Than Just Shopping

For many of these workers, a visit to Lulu Hypermarket is not merely a shopping errand—it’s a precursor to their much-awaited annual leave. These workers typically embark on a 14-day vacation back home to India, and before they do, they flock to Lulu Hypermarkets to purchase these coveted items.

Products like Tiger Balm, Axe Oil, and Imperial Leather soap are more than just goods—they are tokens of love and care, destined to be gifted to their families back home. The emotional significance of these items and the meticulous packaging rituals followed by the workers underscore the deep-rooted cultural narratives intertwined with this shopping experience.

A Symbol of Understanding and Commitment

With 255 stores in 23 countries, Lulu Hypermarkets’ precise product placement strategy is a symbol of its profound understanding of its customers. The brand’s dedication to creating a familiar and comfortable shopping environment for the South Asian community, particularly Kerala natives, is a clear indication of its commitment to its customers. Regardless of the geographical distances, Lulu Hypermarkets ensures its customers feel at home while shopping, reflecting a truly global brand’s ethos.