en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lulu Hypermarkets: A Keen Understanding of South Asian Consumer Preferences

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Lulu Hypermarkets: A Keen Understanding of South Asian Consumer Preferences

Every aisle in a Lulu Hypermarket is a reflection of its consumer base. With an extraordinary understanding of their shoppers’ preferences, Lulu Hypermarkets have consistently positioned popular products, such as Tiger Balm, Axe Oil, and Imperial Leather soap, in easily accessible locations across its stores. These items, hailing from Singapore and Britain, are particularly favoured by South Asian customers.

A Thoughtful Strategy

The strategic placement of these products is far from random. It is a purposeful initiative steered by MA Yusuff Ali, the Indian-born billionaire and businessman from Kerala who chairs the hypermarket chain. Ali’s keen understanding of the customer demographics, particularly the South Asian community in the Gulf region, has led to this thoughtful positioning of products.

The majority of the South Asian consumers frequenting Lulu Hypermarkets are low-paid migrant workers, primarily from Kerala—a state in India. With Kerala natives forming the largest group among the nine million Indians in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the strategic product placement is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing a familiar shopping experience for this significant customer base.

More Than Just Shopping

For many of these workers, a visit to Lulu Hypermarket is not merely a shopping errand—it’s a precursor to their much-awaited annual leave. These workers typically embark on a 14-day vacation back home to India, and before they do, they flock to Lulu Hypermarkets to purchase these coveted items.

Products like Tiger Balm, Axe Oil, and Imperial Leather soap are more than just goods—they are tokens of love and care, destined to be gifted to their families back home. The emotional significance of these items and the meticulous packaging rituals followed by the workers underscore the deep-rooted cultural narratives intertwined with this shopping experience.

A Symbol of Understanding and Commitment

With 255 stores in 23 countries, Lulu Hypermarkets’ precise product placement strategy is a symbol of its profound understanding of its customers. The brand’s dedication to creating a familiar and comfortable shopping environment for the South Asian community, particularly Kerala natives, is a clear indication of its commitment to its customers. Regardless of the geographical distances, Lulu Hypermarkets ensures its customers feel at home while shopping, reflecting a truly global brand’s ethos.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
In a spectacular revelation, esteemed Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, famously known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has unmasked himself as the mastermind behind the enigmatic ‘New Force’ campaign. Bediako unveiled his identity during a press conference on January 7, 2024, in Accra, bringing an end to rampant speculation. The Man Behind the Mask
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
32 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
33 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
Biden Administration to Unveil New Rule Affecting Independent Contractor Classification in Gig Economy
8 mins ago
Biden Administration to Unveil New Rule Affecting Independent Contractor Classification in Gig Economy
Big Tech and the Threat to Capitalism: A Case Study of Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
18 mins ago
Big Tech and the Threat to Capitalism: A Case Study of Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
26 mins ago
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
5 mins
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
5 mins
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
6 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
8 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
8 mins
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
9 mins
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
13 mins
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
14 mins
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
16 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
56 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app