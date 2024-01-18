Lufthansa Expands in India, Recognizes it as Fastest-Growing Market

Highlighting India as its fastest-growing major market, Lufthansa, the renowned German airline, is increasing its capacity to cater to this burgeoning demand. The Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa, Heiko Reitz, made this announcement, stating that the airline is reallocating resources from its other markets to extend its services in India.

Stepping up Operations in India

The strategic shift has resulted in the launch of a new service to Hyderabad, a city known for its technological, aerospace, and pharmaceutical prowess. The service, which commenced on Tuesday, now adds another link to the chain of connections that Lufthansa has in India. With this new addition, Lufthansa now ties five Indian cities with 64 weekly flights, facilitating travel to Germany and other destinations.

Boost in Capacity Amidst Pandemic Recovery

Reitz pointed out that the airline's capacity for India has grown by a significant 14% compared to pre-Covid levels. The increase is notable, especially considering that the overall capacity of the airline has not yet fully rebounded to 100%. The expansion reflects Lufthansa's unwavering commitment to the Indian market, even when pitted against an intensely competitive aviation landscape.

India: A Land of Opportunities

According to Reitz, the growth in India's market is not just significant but also provides ample opportunities for numerous airlines to broaden their horizons. The new service will be operated using state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 aircraft, ensuring efficient onward connections for Indian travelers to North America. The growth in capacity surpasses pre-pandemic levels, making India the fastest-growing major market for Lufthansa on a global scale.